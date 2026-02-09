Wise Warriors Medal Event is here!
After doodling on his master's scroll, Monkey King must go on a journey to find Wisdom Scrolls across the land, and you’re invited! Get ready for the Wise Warriors Medal Event!
The Wise Warriors Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 or above.
When?
Event starts:
February 9th, 8am UTC
Event ends:
February 26th, 8am UTC
After the event ends on February 26th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event building for two more days, until February 28th at 8 AM UTC.
Event Resources
Wisdom Scrolls
Bursting with vast knowledge, you’ll find Wisdom Scrolls scattered across buildings in multiplayer battles. Collect Wisdom Scroll in battle to progress the event track and unlock rewards and Grumpy Medals. The pursuit of knowledge has never been so dangerous!
Grumpy Medals
These frowny-faced medals can be earned from the event reward track. Use them to purchase items from the Trader Shop, including the new Epic Equipment: Stick Horse!
New Barbarian King Epic Equipment: Stick Horse
Something has galloped into the Trader Shop! Unlock the Stick Horse Epic Equipment with Grumpy Medals during the event and allow Barbarian King to hop over walls with increased speed and damage for a limited time after deployment.
Temporary Troops Return!
Temporary troops bring the heat for the Year of the Fire Horse! Welcome back:
Azure Dragon
Firecracker
Ram Rider
Unlocked these proud warriors from the Medal Event track!
Temporary Troop Spotlight
Note! During the event, each temporary troop will get a spotlight in which they will be added to your regular army for free! Check it out:
February 9-15: 10 Firecrackers added to regular army
February 15-21: 3 Azure Dragons added to regular army
February 21-27: 8 Ram Riders added to regular army
Event Decorations
Event Building: Handsome Scroll
Someone’s doodled the face of a mustachioed menace on this sacred scroll! We’re not pointing fingers, but it seems like monkey business!
Super Decoration: Flame Horse
Ignite this noble Super Decoration in your village and ring in the Lunar New Year in style!
Decoration: Lucky Shoe
Polished to a pristine sheen, the Lucky Shoe decoration doesn't guarantee good fortune, but its won't hurt your chances.