After doodling on his master's scroll, Monkey King must go on a journey to find Wisdom Scrolls across the land, and you’re invited! Get ready for the Wise Warriors Medal Event!

I Want In!

The Wise Warriors Medal Event is available to players at Town Hall 6 or above.

When?

Event starts:

February 9th, 8am UTC



Event ends:

February 26th, 8am UTC

After the event ends on February 26th you can still access the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event building for two more days, until February 28th at 8 AM UTC.