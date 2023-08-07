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Hero Blogs Clashroyale
6 Aug 2023
Blog – Clash Royale

CLASH-A-RAMA SEASON

EVENTS AND CHALLENGES

Clash-A-Rama is taking over the Arena! New Events, new rewards in the Season Shop and the KNIGHT EVOLUTION!

- Timeless Towers: Aug 7-14
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 11-15

- Raging Giant: Aug 14-21
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 18-22

- Knightly Armor: Aug 21 - 28
play with the new Knight Card Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 25-29

- Go Sparky, Go!: Aug 28 - Sep 4
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 1-5

ROYAL TOURNAMENTS

👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Aug 12 - 16

💀 Sudden Death Royal Tournament 💀
Aug 26 - Aug 30