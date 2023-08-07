6 Aug 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
CLASH-A-RAMA SEASON
EVENTS AND CHALLENGES
Clash-A-Rama is taking over the Arena! New Events, new rewards in the Season Shop and the KNIGHT EVOLUTION!
- Timeless Towers: Aug 7-14
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 11-15
- Raging Giant: Aug 14-21
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 18-22
- Knightly Armor: Aug 21 - 28
play with the new Knight Card Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Aug 25-29
- Go Sparky, Go!: Aug 28 - Sep 4
⚔️ Challenge: Sep 1-5
ROYAL TOURNAMENTS
👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Aug 12 - 16
💀 Sudden Death Royal Tournament 💀
Aug 26 - Aug 30