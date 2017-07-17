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17 Jul 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

New ToS & Privacy Policy

Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Updated!

Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy will be updated, effective August 1st 2017.

Please take the time to peruse these documents:

Terms of Service & Privacy Policy

Texts also available under in-game Settings. 

These important documents govern your relationship with our games, containing beneficial information for anyone who chooses to play. 

More information also on our Forums: https://forum.supercell.com/