6 Jan 2025
Blog – Clash Royale
January Events & Challenges!
Dart Goblin Evolution Draft (1v1): January 6 - 13
The only thing better than a blowgun dart is a poisoned blowgun dart. Draft the perfect deck around the new evolved Dart Goblin.
⚔️ Challenge: January 10 - 13
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)
Rune Giant (1v1): January 13 - 20
A warrior is only as good as their weapon, and Rune Giant is here to ensure your troops have the best.
⚔️ Challenge: January 17 - 20
🏆 Reward: Banner (Decoration and Frame)
Berserker Clash (1v1): January 20 - 27
The fight is on! All units fight harder and faster when they reach half health.
⚔️ Challenge: January 24 - 27
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Super Cards Draft (1v1): January 27 - February 3
Pick a Super Card to draft your deck around! Normal Draft Battle rules apply.
⚔️ Challenge: January 31 - February 3
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame