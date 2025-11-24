Merge Tactics: December Balance
December 1st
ADJUSTMENTS 🔄
Witch
Skeleton Count: 1/2/4/8 → 1/2/3/6 (0%/0%/-25%/-25%)
Charge Time: 5s → 6s (-20%)
Damage: 100 → 120 (+20%)
Hitpoints: 650 → 750 (+15%)
Skeleton Hitpoints and Attack Damage: 50% → 20% (-60%)
Witch was abusing her power to raise the dead, taking over the Arena with her army of skeletons, especially when boosted by her Superstar Trait. The amount of Skeletons she summons is being reduced so things don’t get gravely out of control.
Musketeer
Target Count: 3/3/3/3 → 1/2/3/4 (-66%/-33%/0%/+33%)
Push Range: 4 tiles → 2 tiles (-50%)
Damage: 80 → 120 (+50%)
Hit Count: 4/3/2/1 → 5/4/3/2 (+25%/+33%/+50%/+100%)
With the Superstar Trait active, even a 1-Star Musketeer ends up being a bit too strong for crowd control. We expect this adjustment to tone down her impact at lower Star Levels.
Tesla
Attack Range: 1 → 2 (+100%)
Hitpoints: 800 → 600 (-25%)
Tesla hasn’t been the defender we expected, so we’re giving it +1 range, just enough reach to open up more ways to play it.
Superstar
Max Number of Super Combos: unlimited → 4
We still want Superstars to have their five minutes of fame, but we’re capping the limit so the bonus isn’t so luck-driven.
November 24th
BUFF ⬆️
Royale King
Losing grants you: +4 → +4-8 Elixir
Even though we increased Royale King’s hitpoints, he’s still underperforming compared to other Rulers. Now, when you lose a battle, you’ll be granted a random amount of Elixir between 4 and 8. Can’t have the king falling behind!
ADJUSTMENTS 🔄
Wizard
Hit Speed: 1.25s/1.04s/0.87s/0.72s → 1.25s (0%/-20%/-43%/-72%)
Attack Damage: 80/128/205/328 → 80/144/260/467 (0%/+12.5%/+27%/+42%)
Since Wizard now has the Clan Trait, his hit speed was a bit too strong. We’re adjusting his stats to make him feel more balanced. Clan-tastic!
Princess
Attack Damage: 160 → 120 (-25%)
Attack Speed: 2.5s → 2s (+25%)
With the Blaster Trait now boosting her damage, Princess would’ve been knocking troops into the next life with a single shot. We’re lowering her attack damage while increasing her attack speed to keep her balanced.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team