23 Oct 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
PLAY CLASH ROYALE ON PC!
CLASH ROYALE x GOOGLE PLAY GAMES
We have launched Clash Royale on Google Play Games for the PC! Supercell games will be expanding from mobile gaming to PC gaming for the first time in history. Wow!
It's time to get excited about playing Royale in a brand new way 💪
Features:
Larger screen for a better immersive experience
Mouse and keyboard for improved controls
Seamless sync between mobile and PC
Perfect for streaming
Want to give it a go? 👇
QUESTIONS?