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23 Oct 2023
Blog – Clash Royale

PLAY CLASH ROYALE ON PC!

CLASH ROYALE x GOOGLE PLAY GAMES

We have launched Clash Royale on Google Play Games for the PC! Supercell games will be expanding from mobile gaming to PC gaming for the first time in history. Wow!

It's time to get excited about playing Royale in a brand new way 💪

Features:

  • Larger screen for a better immersive experience

  • Mouse and keyboard for improved controls

  • Seamless sync between mobile and PC

  • Perfect for streaming

Want to give it a go? 👇

Visit this link from your PC!

QUESTIONS?

Check out our FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)!