24 May 2018
Blog – Clash Royale
Sign Up! Stay Safe!
Safeguard Your Game
Supercell ID is a brand new service that safeguards your games across devices. See what it’s all about:
How to Get Started?
Signing up is super simple. Just enter your in-game Settings and select Supercell ID. It takes about a minute or two — you don’t even need a password!
Watch the Tutorial
Watch our Getting Started tutorial here for more information!
That’s it!
Enter the in-game settings and sign up now!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team