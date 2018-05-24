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24 May 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Sign Up! Stay Safe!

Safeguard Your Game

Supercell ID is a brand new service that safeguards your games across devices. See what it’s all about:

How to Get Started?

Signing up is super simple. Just enter your in-game Settings and select Supercell ID. It takes about a minute or two — you don’t even need a password!

Watch the Tutorial

Watch our Getting Started tutorial here for more information!

Video

That’s it!

Enter the in-game settings and sign up now!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team