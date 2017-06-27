27 Jun 2017
Blog – Clash Royale
The Summer of 2v2 Is Almost Here!
Join us this July for a 2v2 extravaganza!
The Summer of 2v2 is the co-opiest, best friendiest, alley-oopiest season. Of. All. Time.
We're rolling out a bunch of new 2v2 game modes and Challenges.
Check below for the details:
All Month:
2v2 Quick Match and Play with Friends (+ Clan Chest every weekend!)
June 30:
2v2 Challenge
July 7:
2v2 Draft Challenge
July 14:
2v2 Sudden Death Challenge
July 21:
2v2 Double Elixir Draft Challenge
July 28:
2v2 "Special Event"
See you in the Arena!