1 Sept 2017
Blog – Clash Royale
What is Ramp Up Challenge?
Ramp Up Challenge becomes more and more hectic throughout each battle... 1x, 2x and eventually 3x Elixir!
Your first entry is
free
!
Each battle starts at
1x Elixir
, then becomes
2x Elixir
and eventually
3x Elixir
!
Collect one time rewards as you progress:
Gold
,
Epic Cards
and a
Giant Chest
!
The first one time reward comes at
3 wins
Complete the Challenge at
9 wins
Play in Friendly Battles from
Aug 31 - Sep 4
and Challenges from
Sep 1-4
GLHF!