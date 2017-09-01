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Hero Blogs Clashroyale
1 Sept 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

What is Ramp Up Challenge?

Ramp Up Challenge becomes more and more hectic throughout each battle... 1x, 2x and eventually 3x Elixir!

  • Your first entry is

    free

    !

  • Each battle starts at

    1x Elixir

    , then becomes

    2x Elixir

    and eventually

    3x Elixir

    !

  • Collect one time rewards as you progress:

    Gold

    ,

    Epic Cards

    and a

    Giant Chest

    !

  • The first one time reward comes at

    3 wins

  • Complete the Challenge at

    9 wins

  • Play in Friendly Battles from

    Aug 31 - Sep 4

    and Challenges from

    Sep 1-4

GLHF!