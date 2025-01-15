With the latest maintenance, we've temporarily adjusted battle reward chests for players with King Tower Levels 1 to 9. As a part of this change:

Golden, Magical, and Giant Chests are removed from circulation. Wooden and Crown Chests are added.

Chest unlock times are updated: Crown Chests now have a 24-hour unlock time. Silver and Wooden Chests unlock instantly—no waiting required.



Note that the contents of each chest have been modified for the experiment, ensuring the total value of the rewards stays the same.

Nothing changes for players who have already reached King Tower Level 10.

Players who reach Level 10 during the experiment will go back to unlocking battle rewards chests the usual way.