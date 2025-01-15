With the latest maintenance, we've temporarily adjusted battle reward chests for players with King Tower Levels 1 to 9. As a part of this change:
Golden, Magical, and Giant Chests are removed from circulation. Wooden and Crown Chests are added.
Chest unlock times are updated:
Crown Chests now have a 24-hour unlock time.
Silver and Wooden Chests unlock instantly—no waiting required.
Note that the contents of each chest have been modified for the experiment, ensuring the total value of the rewards stays the same.
Nothing changes for players who have already reached King Tower Level 10.
Players who reach Level 10 during the experiment will go back to unlocking battle rewards chests the usual way.
The chest slot system in Clash Royale has existed for as long as the game itself, and the expectations of new players joining the game today may differ from those at the time of the game's release. As such, this experiment will help us understand how changes to the chest unlock mechanics impact the overall experience. We'll use these learnings to guide future adjustments to the game's reward systems.
Please note that this is an experiment, and everything may still change. Therefore, it's crucial that you share your feedback on social media, Reddit or Discord!