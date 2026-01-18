Frostfire Lucky Chest!
A chest forged by the clash of scorching winds and raging snowstorms is coming soon!
The Frostfire Lucky Chest brings together icy and fiery rewards that grow stronger as you climb Trophy Road. You’ll start with lower-rarity cards and, once you reach Arena 10, the full Fire and Ice fusion unlocks, adding all rarities and seasonal cosmetics to the storm.
You’ll be able to find Wizard Evolution Shards, a full Wizard Evolution, and the following cards inside:
|Common
|Rare
|Epic
|Legendary
|Champion
|Archers
|Fireball
|Baby Dragon
|Ice Wizard
|Archer Queen
|Firecracker
|Furnace
|Balloon
|Lava Hound
|Boss Bandit
|Fire Spirit
|Ice Golem
|Cannon Cart
|Phoenix
|Little Prince
|Ice Spirit
|Inferno Tower
|Freeze
|Snowball
|Wizard
|Wallbreakers
As for cosmetics, you’ll be able to find two Banner Frames and two Banner Decorations, as well as an icy new emote.
Starting January 19th, 15 Frostfire Lucky Chests will be available through the following themed events until the season comes to an end:
Icy Inferno
Path of the Heroes
Clan Voyage
A limited number will also be available through giveaways or available to purchase with Gems in the Shop.
As part of ongoing tests, not all players will see the Frostfire Lucky Chest as a reward this season. Players who don’t receive Seasonal Lucky Chests will earn Magic Lucky Chests instead. However, towards the end of the season, these players will be able to claim Frostfire Lucky Chest cosmetics, so keep an eye out!
As a result of these tests, there also won’t be an Open Chest Event this season.
For a more detailed look at the Frostfire Lucky Chests' contents, check out our Chest Info article.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team