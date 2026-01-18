Starting January 19th, 15 Frostfire Lucky Chests will be available through the following themed events until the season comes to an end:

Icy Inferno

Path of the Heroes

Clan Voyage

A limited number will also be available through giveaways or available to purchase with Gems in the Shop.

As part of ongoing tests, not all players will see the Frostfire Lucky Chest as a reward this season. Players who don’t receive Seasonal Lucky Chests will earn Magic Lucky Chests instead. However, towards the end of the season, these players will be able to claim Frostfire Lucky Chest cosmetics, so keep an eye out!

As a result of these tests, there also won’t be an Open Chest Event this season.

For a more detailed look at the Frostfire Lucky Chests' contents, check out our Chest Info article.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team