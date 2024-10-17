What does that mean and what happens to any rewards you haven’t claimed? Here’s a quick overview of what will happen in the next couple of weeks:

Goblin Road will end on Wednesday 30th of October.

We will award you with a pretty cool badge as a lasting reward based on your progress.

What happens to the Baby Goblins?

Baby Goblins will be removed from all chests and other rewards. They will remain in your Collection but will be unavailable for now.

What about all the Gold you spent?

We will return all the Gold you spent to upgrade the Baby Goblins, as well as any Elite Wild Cards.

You will see a timer in-game on Goblin Queen’s Journey before it ends, so you will know how much time you still have left to play to progress and collect the rewards you’re after.

All the Cards that unlock on Goblin Queen’s Journey will be moved to the regular Trophy Road:

Goblin Demolisher: Arena 12

Suspicious Bush: Arena 13

Goblin Curse: Arena 14

Goblin Machine: Arena 15

Goblinstein: Arena 18