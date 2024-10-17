Supercell logo
17 Oct 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

GOBLIN QUEEN'S JOURNEY UPDATE

The Goblin Queen’s Journey is coming to an end!

What does that mean and what happens to any rewards you haven’t claimed? Here’s a quick overview of what will happen in the next couple of weeks:

  • Goblin Road will end on Wednesday 30th of October.

  • We will award you with a pretty cool badge as a lasting reward based on your progress.

  • What happens to the Baby Goblins?

Baby Goblins will be removed from all chests and other rewards. They will remain in your Collection but will be unavailable for now.

  • What about all the Gold you spent?

We will return all the Gold you spent to upgrade the Baby Goblins, as well as any Elite Wild Cards.

  • You will see a timer in-game on Goblin Queen’s Journey before it ends, so you will know how much time you still have left to play to progress and collect the rewards you’re after.

  • All the Cards that unlock on Goblin Queen’s Journey will be moved to the regular Trophy Road:

Goblin Demolisher: Arena 12

Suspicious Bush: Arena 13

Goblin Curse: Arena 14

Goblin Machine: Arena 15

Goblinstein: Arena 18