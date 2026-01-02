Merge Tactics: January Balance
January 2nd
NERFS ⬇️
Clan Trait
Hit Speed Buff Duration: ♾️ → 5s
Why? When the Clan Trait is active, Wizard and Archer Queen were an unstoppable duo, so we asked them to cool it… just a little bit.
BUFFS ⬆️
Assassin Trait
Critical Chance & Critical Damage:
2/4: 25% → 30% (+20%)
4/4: 45% → 60% (+33%)
Why? Assassins had grown weary, but after a short stint in the training grounds, they’re back to being a real threat to the enemy's backline.
P.E.K.K.A Trait
Heal %: 30% → 60% (+100%)
Bonus Damage: 30% → 40% (+33%)
Why? One little butterfly simply wasn’t enough to give P.E.K.K.As the chance to be a true force on the battlefield, so we are doublin’ down!
Bandit
Damage: 80 → 90 (+12.5%)
Hitpoints: 800 → 900 (+12.5%)
Why? Bandit had lost a bit of her forest gang fierceness, so we sent her on a woodland retreat to get her back in shape and better than ever.
Witch
Damage: 120 → 150 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 750 → 900 (+20%)
Why? Witch has been secretly brewing a spell to increase her stamina and those of her Skeletons. Who knew!
Golden Knight
Hit Speed: 1.25s → 1s (-25%)
Why? Golden Knight is a battle dancer, but his moves weren’t wowing the crowd the way they used to. This battle dancer took a few lessons and is back to his smooth and steady ways.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team