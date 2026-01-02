Skip to content
2 Jan 2026
Blog – Clash Royale

Merge Tactics: January Balance

January 2nd

NERFS ⬇️

Clan Trait

Hit Speed Buff Duration: ♾️ → 5s

Why? When the Clan Trait is active, Wizard and Archer Queen were an unstoppable duo, so we asked them to cool it… just a little bit.

BUFFS ⬆️

Assassin Trait

Critical Chance & Critical Damage:

  • 2/4: 25% → 30% (+20%)

  • 4/4: 45% → 60% (+33%)

Why? Assassins had grown weary, but after a short stint in the training grounds, they’re back to being a real threat to the enemy's backline.

P.E.K.K.A Trait

Heal %: 30% → 60% (+100%)

Bonus Damage: 30% → 40% (+33%)

Why? One little butterfly simply wasn’t enough to give P.E.K.K.As the chance to be a true force on the battlefield, so we are doublin’ down!

Bandit

Damage: 80 → 90 (+12.5%)

Hitpoints: 800 → 900 (+12.5%)

Why? Bandit had lost a bit of her forest gang fierceness, so we sent her on a woodland retreat to get her back in shape and better than ever.

Witch

Damage: 120 → 150 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 750 → 900 (+20%)

Why? Witch has been secretly brewing a spell to increase her stamina and those of her Skeletons. Who knew!

Golden Knight

Hit Speed: 1.25s → 1s (-25%)

Why? Golden Knight is a battle dancer, but his moves weren’t wowing the crowd the way they used to. This battle dancer took a few lessons and is back to his smooth and steady ways.

Keep rulin' and merge on,

The Clash Royale Team