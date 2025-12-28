Merge Tactics: January Season
New year, new Merge Tactics! A new season is dropping on January 5th, with no troops in or out this time, but a fresh set of modifiers and a brand-new Ruler are jumping in to get the party started!
New Ruler
Echo Sage
Ability: Striking Clone
After centuries of training, this new Ruler has mastered The Echo! Their ability summons The Echo to knock out the nearest enemy, or enemies, after charging
Skins
Startsteel Road is where you want to be! Climb high to unlock all Echo Sage’s Cards and unlock skins and a unique confetti for free at their Level-up reward track!
Sunlight Sage
Starborn Sage
Mighty Triad (confetti)
Spectral Sage will be available in the Merge Tactics Ruler Skins Shop!
January Season Modifiers
New Modifiers
Damage Tile (Bronze III)
Troops placed on this tile enter combat at 50% HP and deal bonus damage.
Clone Tile (Silver II)
Your troop gets a doppelgänger! Troops placed on this tile will be cloned, and the duplicate will have 70% of the original's HP.
Immune Tile (Gold I)
The troop on this tile becomes indestructible… at least for the first 5 seconds of combat.
Jump Tile (Gold III)
Hop across the board! Troops placed here jump into enemy territory at battle start.
Adjusted Modifiers
All building modifiers now give you a 2-Star building in Round 3 of battle, instead of a 1-Star building at the start of Round 1.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team