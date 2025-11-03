Skip to content
3 Nov 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

Merge Tactics: November Balance Changes

November 3rd

NERFS ⬇️

Goblin

Hitpoints: 420 350 (-16.7%)
Hit Speed: 0.67sec 0.76sec (-13%)

Goblin felt too strong and was able to deal too much damage per second. We’re lowering his stats so he doesn’t feel overpowered.

Executioner

Damage: 120 110 (-8%)

The recent Ace Trait Buff made Executioner too strong. We've toned his damage down slightly.

Juggernaut

Shield Duration: 11s → 10s (-9%)
2/2: Shield Percent of Max HP: 30% → 20% (-33%)
4/4: Shield Percent of Max HP: 50% → 40% (-20%)

Juggernaut’s effects were too strong with limited counterplay. We’re tuning it down to allow other tanky roles to shine.

BUFFS ⬆️

Skeleton Dragon

Hitpoints: 288 350 (+22%)
Damage: 67 80 (+19%)

Skeleton Dragon’s impact has been lower than expected. We’re buffing him a bit so he is a more reliable option.

Electro Giant

Hitpoints: 1000 1200 (+20%)

Electro Giant often struggles to stay alive long enough to serve as a reliable tank. This buff is intended to enhance his durability and improve his ability to fulfill that role.

Bandit

Dash Hit Requirement: 5/4/3/2 → 4/3/2/1

Bandit has been underperforming as a 4-Elixir troop. We’ve reduced the number of hits needed to activate her dash, allowing her to strike faster and feel more impactful in battle.

Witch

Damage: 80 100 (+25%)

Witch needed a little magic boost! Her damage has been increased so both she and her Skeletons can pack more of a punch.

ADJUSTMENT 🔄

Goblin Machine

Stun Duration: 1s → 0s (-100%)
Rocket Bonus Damage: 50% → 100% (+100%)

Goblin Machine’s rocket was too disruptive with its stun effect. We’ve removed the stun but increased its damage to keep it a threat to backline troops.

Bug Fix:

  • We are fixing a bug where Golden Knight would trigger his dash ability multiple times.

Keep rulin' and merge on,

The Clash Royale Team