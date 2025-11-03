Merge Tactics: November Balance Changes
November 3rd
NERFS ⬇️
Goblin
Hitpoints: 420 → 350 (-16.7%)
Hit Speed: 0.67sec → 0.76sec (-13%)
Goblin felt too strong and was able to deal too much damage per second. We’re lowering his stats so he doesn’t feel overpowered.
Executioner
Damage: 120 → 110 (-8%)
The recent Ace Trait Buff made Executioner too strong. We've toned his damage down slightly.
Juggernaut
Shield Duration: 11s → 10s (-9%)
2/2: Shield Percent of Max HP: 30% → 20% (-33%)
4/4: Shield Percent of Max HP: 50% → 40% (-20%)
Juggernaut’s effects were too strong with limited counterplay. We’re tuning it down to allow other tanky roles to shine.
BUFFS ⬆️
Skeleton Dragon
Hitpoints: 288 → 350 (+22%)
Damage: 67 → 80 (+19%)
Skeleton Dragon’s impact has been lower than expected. We’re buffing him a bit so he is a more reliable option.
Electro Giant
Hitpoints: 1000 → 1200 (+20%)
Electro Giant often struggles to stay alive long enough to serve as a reliable tank. This buff is intended to enhance his durability and improve his ability to fulfill that role.
Bandit
Dash Hit Requirement: 5/4/3/2 → 4/3/2/1
Bandit has been underperforming as a 4-Elixir troop. We’ve reduced the number of hits needed to activate her dash, allowing her to strike faster and feel more impactful in battle.
Witch
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
Witch needed a little magic boost! Her damage has been increased so both she and her Skeletons can pack more of a punch.
ADJUSTMENT 🔄
Goblin Machine
Stun Duration: 1s → 0s (-100%)
Rocket Bonus Damage: 50% → 100% (+100%)
Goblin Machine’s rocket was too disruptive with its stun effect. We’ve removed the stun but increased its damage to keep it a threat to backline troops.
Bug Fix:
We are fixing a bug where Golden Knight would trigger his dash ability multiple times.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team