New Season — How to Evolve Your Dragon!
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
Inferno Dragon Evolution
2v2 League
Milestone Events
Game Modes and Challenges
NEW EVOLUTION!
Inferno Dragon
Now with the new and improved InfernoTank 2.0™!
Inferno Dragon Evolution keeps its beam charged and deadly even when it has nothing to melt. But even the best tank doesn’t last forever.
2v2 LEAGUE IS BACK!
Team up with a friend or a randomly assigned teammate to climb the ladder.
2v2 is all about teamwork, skill, and the luck of the draw—will your teammate rise to the challenge, or lie back and hope you'll carry them to glory?
MILESTONE EVENTS
In addition to #2v2League, this season brings you 2 Milestone Events. Each Event is packed with valuable Rewards, including 3 Lumberjack Evolution Shards, Epic Book of Cards and Cosmetics!
Crown Chase #1
Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Epic Book of Cards
Crown Chase #2
Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + 3 Lumberjack Evolution Shards
Milestone Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7.
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Inferno Dragon Evolution Draft: June 2 - 9
Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
⚔️ Challenge: June 6 - 9
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Evolution Mayhem: June 9 - 16
Build your deck with up to 4 Evolution Cards and dominate the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: June 13 - 16
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Magical Trio: June 16 - 23
Magic is in the air as the dream team finally enters the Arena as one!
⚔️ Challenge: June 20 - 23
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
4 Card Showdown: June 23 - 30
You only have 4 choices. Make them count!
⚔️ Challenge: June 27 - 30
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
Evolution Bonanza: June 30 - July 7
Build your Deck with up to 8 Evolution Cards and dominate the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: July 4 - 7
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration) + Emote
