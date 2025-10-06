CROWN CHASE EVENTS

Think you’ve earned enough Crowns? Think again! This season brings you up to 5 Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:

3 Witch Evolution Shards

1 Common Book of Cards

Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests

Cool cosmetics

And more!

Keep an eye on our socials for more on this season’s events.

CLAN VOYAGE

Join your Clanmates in 2 races across the royal seas, collecting Crowns and loot. And remember to join a Clan before the event starts! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so head on over to our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team