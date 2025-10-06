New season: Rock & Rule
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the upcoming season:
New Evolutions: Skeleton Army & Royal Ghost
Game Modes and Challenges
Crown Chase Events
Clan Voyage
NEW EVOLUTIONS
Skeleton Army
Gerry has stood in Larry’s shadow for too long, but no more!
Look alive! General Gerry's Skeletons are devoted to him, becoming invisible and indestructible in his presence. But alas, an army cannot survive without its General and will perish in his absence.
Royal Ghost
Nothing says spooky season like Souldiers!
Once he's visible, Royal Ghost summons two Souldiers to guard his spirit, dealing damage in their summoning. When they've rested long enough, they'll disappear just like their leader. Who doesn't love a good hauntourage!
Available: October 17th
GAME MODES AND CHALLENGES
Skeleton Army Evolution Draft: October 6 – 13
It’s Classic Draft—supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Skeleton Army Evolution.
Challenge: October 10 – 13
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
Royal Ghost Evolution Draft: October 17 – 24
It’s Classic Draft—supercharged! Draft your deck and unleash the all-new Royal Ghost Evolution.
Challenge: October 17 – 20
Reward: Battle Banner (frame & decoration) + Emote
20-Win Challenge: October 24 – 29
The ultimate challenge of skill and strategy is back! Do you think you’ve got what it takes to win 20 battles with less than 3 losses? Then find a spot and get ready to battle!
For rewards we have:
Gold Crates
Lucky Chests
20-Win Emote
You’ll also earn a special 2025 CRL 20-Win Challenge Badge for reaching 20 wins!
CROWN CHASE EVENTS
Think you’ve earned enough Crowns? Think again! This season brings you up to 5 Crown Chases packed with awesome rewards, including:
3 Witch Evolution Shards
1 Common Book of Cards
Haunted and Phantom Lucky Chests
Cool cosmetics
And more!
Keep an eye on our socials for more on this season’s events.
CLAN VOYAGE
Join your Clanmates in 2 races across the royal seas, collecting Crowns and loot. And remember to join a Clan before the event starts! Make sure to join our Discord server to find the best Clan for you.
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new events and features, so head on over to our Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team