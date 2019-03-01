The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Barbarians, X-Bow and more!
Barbarians:
Hitpoints -13%, Troop Count 4 -> 5
(This also affects the Hitpoints of Barbarians in the following cards; Battle Ram, Barbarian Hut, Barbarian Barrel)
Bomb Tower:
Added Death Damage (deals 2x Area Damage)
Wall Breakers:
Hit Speed 1.5 -> 1.2
X-Bow:
Hitpoints +4%
Goblin Gang, Rascals, Bats, Barbarians:
Added 0.15sec Deploy Time between Troops
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team