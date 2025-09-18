All Hands on Deck!

Get ready for a new adventure and join your Clanmates for a Clan Voyage.

Work together to battle and collect Crowns to earn awesome rewards for your efforts, like Chests, Lucky Drops, and more!

When? September 22 - 29

Don’t Abandon Your Clan

All progress is tied to your Clan, so you must be in a Clan when the event begins to be able to participate.

Leaving or being kicked from a Clan renders you ineligible to receive rewards, so stay put and avoid the plank!

Claiming Your Rewards

As your Clan reaches new milestones, you’ll receive rewards based on your current Arena.

To collect your rewards, you also have to earn a minimum of 15 Crowns before your Clan reaches the final milestone or before the event ends.