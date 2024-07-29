Hey everyone!
On July 30th, we are introducing some changes and new content to the Goblin Queen’s Journey. So, what’s coming?
Suspicious Bush is coming!
You will be able to unlock it for free right away, and get more cards by progressing through the Goblin Queen’s Journey.
New Arena!
This also means more rewards! Among the new Arena rewards, you’ll find more copies of Suspicious Bush. Check out the list of the new Arena’s rewards.
1x Goblin Stash (Chest)
700x New Goblin Card
2x Magic Chest
1x Goblin Strongbox (Chest)
1x Goblin Bounty (Chest)
1x Legendary King´s Chest
Queen and Card Cap Changes
For more synergistic progression between the Queen and King’s trophy roads, we are making the following changes
The level cap will be removed.
The Queen’s Tower level will follow the King’s Tower level.
One Evolution Slot Unlocked Right Away, Two Evolution Slots Unlocked at Arena 4
Allowing Evolutions from the start will incentivize the use of each player’s preferred Evolutions.
Smoother Progression
We will be lowering the trophy loss rate, which will help progression.
Trophy values on battle loss will be adjusted as follows
Arena 1: +6
Arena 2: +3
Arena 3: +0
Arena 4: -3
No More Silver Chests
We’re removing Silver Chests from your Goblin Queen’s Journey chest cycle to increase the value you get from playing this game mode.
We hope you enjoy the new content!
See you in the Arena,
Clash Royale Team