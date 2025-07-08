Skip to content
7 Jul 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

July Balance Changes

NERFS ⬇️

Ice Spirit

Freeze Duration: 1.2sec -> 1.1sec (-8%)

As well as being the strongest Spirit, Ice Spirit is proving to be too efficient at slowing down big pushes. We're reducing the Freeze duration to give some spotlight to other Spirits and cycle Cards.

The Log

Damage: 289 -> 266 (-8%)

The Log provides too much value against mid-hitpoint Cards. We're slightly nerfing the Damage, but maintaining its ability to knock back and take out Troops with low Hitpoints.

Goblin Barrel Evolution

Decoy Goblin Damage: 120 -> 89 (-26%)

Two Barrels at once are extremely hard for players to deal with. We're toning down the Decoy Barrel's Damage to open up other Evolution options for bait Decks.

Witch Evolution

Heal per Skeleton: 64 -> 56 (-12%)

We're reducing Witch Evolution’s resistance to Spells and Area Damage Cards while maintaining her synergy with other Skeleton Cards to differentiate her from similar ranged Troops.

BUFFS ⬆️

Giant Skeleton

Damage: 266 -> 276 (4%)

Giant Skeleton isn't getting enough value before his Bomb, so we're buffing his Damage to allow him to compete with his tanky counterparts like P.E.K.K.A and Mega Knight.

Ice Golem

Hitpoints: 1198 -> 1315 (10%)

Sneaky Golem has been outshining Ice Golem in every way. We're increasing his Hitpoints to make him a more viable mini-tank.

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Hitpoints: 1361 -> 1433 (5%)

While being a solid defensive Troop, Mini P.E.K.K.A is too squishy when counter-pushing. We're buffing the Hitpoints to make him more of an offensive threat.

REWORKS 🔄

Rascals

Rascal Boy Damage: 133 -> 204 (54%)

Rascal Girl Damage:  133 -> 125 (-6%)

Rascals are weak overall due to the prevalence of Spells. We're making the Boy less dependent on his Girls while reducing how oppressive the Girls are against Decks lacking the appropriate counters.

Boss Bandit

Hitpoints: 2721 -> 2624 (-4%)

Ability Cooldown: 0sec -> 3sec

Ability no longer resets at 50% HP and now has 2 charges

One of Boss Bandit’s design goals is to be a Champion who can use her Ability twice per deployment. However, her Ability Cooldown resetting at 50% Hitpoints was too complicated of a way to accomplish that goal. We’re reworking her Ability to a maximum of two charges, with a short cooldown between Abilities, so she can accomplish that goal more simply. We’re also reducing her Hitpoints to make her easier to defend.

Monk

Hitpoints: 2150 -> 2214 (3%)

Ability Damage Reduction: 80% -> 65% (-19%)

Monk's Ability was used too often as a stalling tool instead of deflecting projectiles. We're reallocating some of his tankiness away from his Ability and towards his Hitpoints.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team