July Balance Changes
NERFS ⬇️
Ice Spirit
Freeze Duration: 1.2sec -> 1.1sec (-8%)
As well as being the strongest Spirit, Ice Spirit is proving to be too efficient at slowing down big pushes. We're reducing the Freeze duration to give some spotlight to other Spirits and cycle Cards.
The Log
Damage: 289 -> 266 (-8%)
The Log provides too much value against mid-hitpoint Cards. We're slightly nerfing the Damage, but maintaining its ability to knock back and take out Troops with low Hitpoints.
Goblin Barrel Evolution
Decoy Goblin Damage: 120 -> 89 (-26%)
Two Barrels at once are extremely hard for players to deal with. We're toning down the Decoy Barrel's Damage to open up other Evolution options for bait Decks.
Witch Evolution
Heal per Skeleton: 64 -> 56 (-12%)
We're reducing Witch Evolution’s resistance to Spells and Area Damage Cards while maintaining her synergy with other Skeleton Cards to differentiate her from similar ranged Troops.
BUFFS ⬆️
Giant Skeleton
Damage: 266 -> 276 (4%)
Giant Skeleton isn't getting enough value before his Bomb, so we're buffing his Damage to allow him to compete with his tanky counterparts like P.E.K.K.A and Mega Knight.
Ice Golem
Hitpoints: 1198 -> 1315 (10%)
Sneaky Golem has been outshining Ice Golem in every way. We're increasing his Hitpoints to make him a more viable mini-tank.
Mini P.E.K.K.A
Hitpoints: 1361 -> 1433 (5%)
While being a solid defensive Troop, Mini P.E.K.K.A is too squishy when counter-pushing. We're buffing the Hitpoints to make him more of an offensive threat.
REWORKS 🔄
Rascals
Rascal Boy Damage: 133 -> 204 (54%)
Rascal Girl Damage: 133 -> 125 (-6%)
Rascals are weak overall due to the prevalence of Spells. We're making the Boy less dependent on his Girls while reducing how oppressive the Girls are against Decks lacking the appropriate counters.
Boss Bandit
Hitpoints: 2721 -> 2624 (-4%)
Ability Cooldown: 0sec -> 3sec
Ability no longer resets at 50% HP and now has 2 charges
One of Boss Bandit’s design goals is to be a Champion who can use her Ability twice per deployment. However, her Ability Cooldown resetting at 50% Hitpoints was too complicated of a way to accomplish that goal. We’re reworking her Ability to a maximum of two charges, with a short cooldown between Abilities, so she can accomplish that goal more simply. We’re also reducing her Hitpoints to make her easier to defend.
Monk
Hitpoints: 2150 -> 2214 (3%)
Ability Damage Reduction: 80% -> 65% (-19%)
Monk's Ability was used too often as a stalling tool instead of deflecting projectiles. We're reallocating some of his tankiness away from his Ability and towards his Hitpoints.
