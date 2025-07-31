Merge Tactics: July Balance Changes
NERFS ⬇️
Archer Queen
Range: 5 -> 4 (-20%)
Invisibility Duration: 3sec -> 2.5sec (-17%)
Archer Queen deals steady Damage to multiple targets with low risk. We're keeping that core strength, but encouraging players to take more risks when using her, giving opponents more chances to counter.
P.E.K.K.A
Damage: 385 -> 360 (-6%)
P.E.K.K.A offers a strong frontline and the best single-target burst Damage for just 3 Elixir. We're slightly reducing her Damage to give other high-damage Troops a better chance to shine.
Knight
Hit Speed: 1.43 -> 1.66 (-14%)
Knight is the best and cheapest tank, and he doesn’t need much Damage, so we slightly reduced his Attack Speed.
Ouch!
Damage reflection: 50% -> 40% (-20%)
This Modifier is a bit too harsh on ranged Troops, so we’re adjusting it to make it less punishing.
BUFFS ⬆️
Spear Goblin
Damage: 132 -> 156 (18%)
Spear Goblin is too weak at the moment, so we are buffing his Damage.
Bomber
Damage: 96 -> 108 (12%)
Bomber performs well, but skilled players spread out their Troops to limit his impact. We're slightly increasing his Damage to help him be more valuable.
Mega Knight
Damage: 73 -> 103 (42%)
Mega Knight is a solid tank, but as a 4-cost Troop, he can’t do much on his own once his allies are defeated. We’re improving his offense so that investing in him feels more reliable.
Brawler
2/4 Bonus Hitpoints: 30% -> 40% (33%)
4/4 Bonus Hitpoints: 60% -> 80% (33%)
Brawlers just aren’t tanky enough at the moment, so we’re giving them a Hitpoint increase.
Undead
Bonus Damage: 20% -> 30% (50%)
Undead Troops don’t start with strong burst Damage, and it takes a while to knock out cursed enemies and gain their bonus, so we’re making that bonus more rewarding.
Less is More
Bonus: 20% -> 25% (25%)
Less is More isn’t rewarding enough Modifier to make players change their strategy, so we’re making it more impactful.
ADJUSTMENTS 🔄
Valkyrie
Hit Speed: 1.43 -> 1.66 (-14%)
Damage: 116 -> 127 (10%)
Valkyrie is relatively balanced, but we want to slow her down while keeping her Damage per second at the same level. This helps create more distinct attack rhythms and flavors across different Troops.
Skeleton King
Hit Speed: 1.66 -> 2 (-17%)
Damage: 140 -> 180 (28%)
Skeleton King is meant to embody the ultimate fantasy of power, but his Damage falls short compared to P.E.K.K.A. So we’re increasing his Damage to better match the expectations.
Goblin
Hit Speed: 0.71 -> 0.66 (7%)
Damage: 96 -> 108 (12%)
Hitpoints: 540 -> 504 (-7%)
We want Goblin to be the fastest single-target Damage dealer, and reducing his Hitpoints slightly lets us highlight his Damage more.
Juggernaunt
2/4 Ally Shield: 15% -> 20% (33%)
2/4 Self Shield: 30% -> 20% (-33%)
4/4 Ally Shield: 30% ->40% (33%)
4/4 Self Shield: 60% -> 40% (-33%)
Juggernauts are too complicated, so we’re simplifying things on the numbers side. We also updated the description to make it clearer to players that the ally shield and self-shield can stack.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team