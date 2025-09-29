Merge Tactics: October Balance Changes
BUFFS ⬆️
Royale King
Hitpoints: 10 → 12 (+20%)
Royale King as a starting Ruler is pretty simple, but as players learned how to merge, he couldn't keep up with Spirit Empress. So we are adding 2 HP to help him out a little bit. A King should never feel smaller than his subjects!
Dart Goblin
Attack Range: 4 → 5 (+25%)
With more and more ranged troops being added, Dart Goblin feels like he’s losing his place in the game. We wanted to improve his range to make Dart Goblin stand out more strategically.
Giant Skeleton
Bomb Damage: 200/400/800/1600 → 300/600/1200/2400 (+50%)
Melee tanks are getting a ton of toughness from Traits in the new season, so the damage from the bomb starts to feel weak with the new setup. We decided to bump the damage up to keep his confidence booming.
ADJUSTMENT 🔄
Prince
Damage: 110 → 150 (+36%)
Hitspeed: 0.8 → 0.7 (-12.5%)
Prince has little impact after the initial charge, and we would like to see him contributing more to each victory. However, how to help him survive and deal more damage is highly dependent on the player’s skills.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team