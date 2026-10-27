Skip to content
Supercell, home page
Back to Clash Royale News
Blog – Clash Royale
27 Oct 2026

Merge Tactics: Season 11 Balance Changes

Balance Update – October 27th

Rulers

Grand Warden

Star Shield Chance: 10% → 7% (-30%) ▼

Lava/Rage/Slowdown Shield Chances: 30% → 31% (+3%) ▲

Shield Break Radius: 3 → 2 Hexes (-33%) ▼

The Star Shield is a bit too powerful, especially with a high drop chance. We are rebalancing the drop chances of all shields and adjusting the break radius so players can experiment with different positionings.

Tomb Queen

Cooldown per Skeleton Summoning: 4s → 3s (-25%) ▼

Tombstone is not as reliable early in the game and does not give significant progress to Tomb Queen’s Quest, so we are adjusting the time it takes to summon her Skeletons to help her fulfill her Ruler Quest.

Battle Machine

Building HP Growth per Star: 2 → 1.5% (-25%) ▼

X-Bow Hit Speed: 0.3s → 0.5s (-67%) ▼

Battle Machine's late buildings are too tanky, and X-Bow out-damages every other building several times over. Battle Machine’s buildings should remain threatening without carrying the game alone.

Dagger Duchess

Ruler Quest:

Win Round in Less Than: 8s → 9s (+13%)

Winning a round in under 8 seconds is too hard to plan around. We increased her Ruler Quest by a second to make it so she can achieve it more often.

Troops

Super Dark Prince

Damage: 100 → 75 (-25%) ▼

Super Dark Prince’s attacks are too strong. We are toning him down so he can be more of a team player rather than the main character.

Super Mega Knight

Damage: 100 → 50 (-50%) ▼

Super Mega Knight is already a powerful Super thanks to his knockback and stun. Add his damage on top of that, and he becomes too much to handle. We’re reducing his damage so his control can take center stage.

Super Mini P.E.K.K.A

Pancakes per Round: Multiple → 1 ▼

Mini P.E.K.K.A is leveling up troops left and right, snowballing his team faster than opponents can keep up. We’re capping the pancakes he can hand out each round to make for fairer battles.

Archer Queen

Hit Speed: 1.43s → 1.67s (+17%) ▼

Archer Queen’s ability triggers quickly and a bit too often, making her a force to be reckoned with. We’re reducing her Hit Speed to slow her down and keep her focused on supporting her team from the backline.

Traits

Boss

Bonus HP: 25/50/100/300% → 15/30/80/200% (-40%/-40%/-20%/-33%) ▼

Fear range: 2/3/4/5 Hexes → 1 Hex (-50%/-67%/-75%/-80%) ▼

Fear duration: 3s → 0.5/1/2/3s (-83%/-67%/-33%/0%) ▼

The Boss Trait was increasing troop HP by too much, making rounds slow and the abilities difficult to play against. Its fear effect was also too strong when stacked, so we’re reducing its radius to keep it fun without making it overwhelming to play against.

Undead

Bonus HP & Damage per Ally Defeated: 1/2/4% → 1/3/5% (0%/+50%/+25%) ▲

The Undead Trait wasn’t as rewarding to build around as other Traits. We’re tweaking it to make it a more appealing choice.

Equipment

Superstar Ring

Ability recast: 50% chance, up to 4x → Removed (Triggers once at Combat Start) ▼

The Superstar Ring has been causing some abilities to trigger too often. We’re removing its randomness and limiting it to one trigger per round at Combat Start, giving it a clear role as a strong opener.

Balance Update – October 1st

This massive balance overhaul will give 2- and 3-Elixir troops more opportunities to shine in battle.

TROOPS

BUFFS

Archer

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)

HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Barbarian

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)

HP: 640 → 800 (+25%)

Bomber

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)

HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Dart Goblin

Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)

HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Firecracker

Damage: 100 → 125 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Knight

Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 800 → 1000 (+25%)

Magic Archer

Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Princess

Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Royal Ghost

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)

Spear Goblin

Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)

Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)

NERFS

Archer Queen

Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)

Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)

Hit Requirement: 4/3/2/1 → 5/4/3/2 (-25%/33%/50%/100%)

Boss Bandit

Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)

Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)

Goblin Machine

Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)

Hitpoints: 1200 → 1000 (-17%)

Golden Knight

Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)

Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)

Skeleton King

Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)

Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)

Super Dark Prince

Damage: 130 → 100 (-23%)

Hitpoints: 1100 → 1000 (-9%)

Super Hog Rider

Damage: 130 → 100 (-23%)

Hitpoints: 1040 → 1000 (-4%)

Super Prince

Damage: 163 → 125 (-23%)

Hitpoints: 1040 → 800 (-23%)

Super Ram Rider

Damage: 98 → 75 (-23%)

Hitpoints: 1300 → 1000 (-23%)

Balance Update – September 8th

RULERS

Grand Warden

Quest Objectives: 3/10/20 → 2/8/16 (-33%/-20%/-20%) ▲

Grand Warden's quest targets were too demanding and difficult to achieve. We expect this change to make him a more competitive option.

Royale King

Quest Objectives: 2/3/4 → 1/2/4 (-50%/-33%/0%) ▲

Royale King has been underperforming since his quest pays out too late. We now expect him to stabilize earlier after losing streaks.

Spirit Empress

Quest Objectives: 3/20/60 → 3/25/60 (0%/25%/0%) ▼

Spirit Empress continued to dominate the top leagues. With this change, we are looking to help other Rulers catch up with her level of strength.

TROOPS

Archer, Barbarian, Dart Goblin & Valkyrie

Hit Requirement: 8/7/6/5 → 6/5/4/3 (-25%/-29%/-33%/-40%) ▲

The hit-count requirement for these four troops was taking too long to reach. We now expect the power spike to be activated more consistently each round.

Baby Dragon

Ally Hit & Movement Speed Buff: 10%/20%/30%/60% → 6%/12%/25%/50%

(-40%/-40%/-17%/-17%) ▼

Baby Dragon was providing too much value with its speed buffs, especially at lower Merge Levels. We now expect him to support the team without being an auto-pick.

Super Dark Prince

Hitpoints: 1300 → 1100 (-15%) ▼

Super Dark Prince wasn’t fragile enough for the value he provides. We now expect him to be brought down more easily when focused.

Super Hog Rider

Hitpoints: 1300 → 1040 (-20%) ▼

Earthquake Damage: 50/90/162/292 → 50/60/72/86 (0%/-33%/-56%/-70%) ▼

Super Hog Rider's earthquake was overpowering at higher Merge Levels and he survived for too long after the jump. We now expect him to be a strong opener without deciding the round on his own.

TRAITS

Clan

Bonus Hit Speed (2/4/6 Clans): 30%/50%/100% → 15%/30%/60% (-50%/-40%/-40%) ▼

The Clan Trait was overperforming with the Hit Speed burst on top of the healing. We now expect Clans to be a sustainable Trait rather than a damage dealer.

Undead

HP & Damage Increase (6 Undead): 6% → 4% (-33%) ▼

Undead was too overpowered when you had six active Undead troops. We now expect a full Undead team to be strong without being considered unbeatable.

Rider

Hit & Movement Speed on Awakened Tiles (1/2/3/4 Riders): 30%/60%/120%/400% → 15%/30%/100%/400% (-50%/-50%/-17%/0%) ▼

The Rider Trait pays out too much at low counts. We’re adjusting the buff given by the tiles to reduce the early power spike.

Keep rulin' and merge on,

The Clash Royale Team