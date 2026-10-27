Merge Tactics: Season 11 Balance Changes
Balance Update – October 27th
Rulers
Grand Warden
Star Shield Chance: 10% → 7% (-30%) ▼
Lava/Rage/Slowdown Shield Chances: 30% → 31% (+3%) ▲
Shield Break Radius: 3 → 2 Hexes (-33%) ▼
The Star Shield is a bit too powerful, especially with a high drop chance. We are rebalancing the drop chances of all shields and adjusting the break radius so players can experiment with different positionings.
Tomb Queen
Cooldown per Skeleton Summoning: 4s → 3s (-25%) ▼
Tombstone is not as reliable early in the game and does not give significant progress to Tomb Queen’s Quest, so we are adjusting the time it takes to summon her Skeletons to help her fulfill her Ruler Quest.
Battle Machine
Building HP Growth per Star: 2 → 1.5% (-25%) ▼
X-Bow Hit Speed: 0.3s → 0.5s (-67%) ▼
Battle Machine's late buildings are too tanky, and X-Bow out-damages every other building several times over. Battle Machine’s buildings should remain threatening without carrying the game alone.
Dagger Duchess
Ruler Quest:
Win Round in Less Than: 8s → 9s (+13%)
Winning a round in under 8 seconds is too hard to plan around. We increased her Ruler Quest by a second to make it so she can achieve it more often.
Troops
Super Dark Prince
Damage: 100 → 75 (-25%) ▼
Super Dark Prince’s attacks are too strong. We are toning him down so he can be more of a team player rather than the main character.
Super Mega Knight
Damage: 100 → 50 (-50%) ▼
Super Mega Knight is already a powerful Super thanks to his knockback and stun. Add his damage on top of that, and he becomes too much to handle. We’re reducing his damage so his control can take center stage.
Super Mini P.E.K.K.A
Pancakes per Round: Multiple → 1 ▼
Mini P.E.K.K.A is leveling up troops left and right, snowballing his team faster than opponents can keep up. We’re capping the pancakes he can hand out each round to make for fairer battles.
Archer Queen
Hit Speed: 1.43s → 1.67s (+17%) ▼
Archer Queen’s ability triggers quickly and a bit too often, making her a force to be reckoned with. We’re reducing her Hit Speed to slow her down and keep her focused on supporting her team from the backline.
Traits
Boss
Bonus HP: 25/50/100/300% → 15/30/80/200% (-40%/-40%/-20%/-33%) ▼
Fear range: 2/3/4/5 Hexes → 1 Hex (-50%/-67%/-75%/-80%) ▼
Fear duration: 3s → 0.5/1/2/3s (-83%/-67%/-33%/0%) ▼
The Boss Trait was increasing troop HP by too much, making rounds slow and the abilities difficult to play against. Its fear effect was also too strong when stacked, so we’re reducing its radius to keep it fun without making it overwhelming to play against.
Undead
Bonus HP & Damage per Ally Defeated: 1/2/4% → 1/3/5% (0%/+50%/+25%) ▲
The Undead Trait wasn’t as rewarding to build around as other Traits. We’re tweaking it to make it a more appealing choice.
Equipment
Superstar Ring
Ability recast: 50% chance, up to 4x → Removed (Triggers once at Combat Start) ▼
The Superstar Ring has been causing some abilities to trigger too often. We’re removing its randomness and limiting it to one trigger per round at Combat Start, giving it a clear role as a strong opener.
Balance Update – October 1st
This massive balance overhaul will give 2- and 3-Elixir troops more opportunities to shine in battle.
TROOPS
BUFFS
Archer
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Barbarian
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
HP: 640 → 800 (+25%)
Bomber
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Dart Goblin
Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)
HP: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Firecracker
Damage: 100 → 125 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Knight
Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 800 → 1000 (+25%)
Magic Archer
Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Princess
Damage: 60 → 75 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Royal Ghost
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)
Spear Goblin
Damage: 80 → 100 (+25%)
Hitpoints: 480 → 600 (+25%)
NERFS
Archer Queen
Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)
Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)
Hit Requirement: 4/3/2/1 → 5/4/3/2 (-25%/33%/50%/100%)
Boss Bandit
Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)
Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)
Goblin Machine
Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)
Hitpoints: 1200 → 1000 (-17%)
Golden Knight
Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)
Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)
Skeleton King
Damage: 120 → 100 (-17%)
Hitpoints: 960 → 800 (-17%)
Super Dark Prince
Damage: 130 → 100 (-23%)
Hitpoints: 1100 → 1000 (-9%)
Super Hog Rider
Damage: 130 → 100 (-23%)
Hitpoints: 1040 → 1000 (-4%)
Super Prince
Damage: 163 → 125 (-23%)
Hitpoints: 1040 → 800 (-23%)
Super Ram Rider
Damage: 98 → 75 (-23%)
Hitpoints: 1300 → 1000 (-23%)
Balance Update – September 8th
RULERS
Grand Warden
Quest Objectives: 3/10/20 → 2/8/16 (-33%/-20%/-20%) ▲
Grand Warden's quest targets were too demanding and difficult to achieve. We expect this change to make him a more competitive option.
Royale King
Quest Objectives: 2/3/4 → 1/2/4 (-50%/-33%/0%) ▲
Royale King has been underperforming since his quest pays out too late. We now expect him to stabilize earlier after losing streaks.
Spirit Empress
Quest Objectives: 3/20/60 → 3/25/60 (0%/25%/0%) ▼
Spirit Empress continued to dominate the top leagues. With this change, we are looking to help other Rulers catch up with her level of strength.
TROOPS
Archer, Barbarian, Dart Goblin & Valkyrie
Hit Requirement: 8/7/6/5 → 6/5/4/3 (-25%/-29%/-33%/-40%) ▲
The hit-count requirement for these four troops was taking too long to reach. We now expect the power spike to be activated more consistently each round.
Baby Dragon
Ally Hit & Movement Speed Buff: 10%/20%/30%/60% → 6%/12%/25%/50%
(-40%/-40%/-17%/-17%) ▼
Baby Dragon was providing too much value with its speed buffs, especially at lower Merge Levels. We now expect him to support the team without being an auto-pick.
Super Dark Prince
Hitpoints: 1300 → 1100 (-15%) ▼
Super Dark Prince wasn’t fragile enough for the value he provides. We now expect him to be brought down more easily when focused.
Super Hog Rider
Hitpoints: 1300 → 1040 (-20%) ▼
Earthquake Damage: 50/90/162/292 → 50/60/72/86 (0%/-33%/-56%/-70%) ▼
Super Hog Rider's earthquake was overpowering at higher Merge Levels and he survived for too long after the jump. We now expect him to be a strong opener without deciding the round on his own.
TRAITS
Clan
Bonus Hit Speed (2/4/6 Clans): 30%/50%/100% → 15%/30%/60% (-50%/-40%/-40%) ▼
The Clan Trait was overperforming with the Hit Speed burst on top of the healing. We now expect Clans to be a sustainable Trait rather than a damage dealer.
Undead
HP & Damage Increase (6 Undead): 6% → 4% (-33%) ▼
Undead was too overpowered when you had six active Undead troops. We now expect a full Undead team to be strong without being considered unbeatable.
Rider
Hit & Movement Speed on Awakened Tiles (1/2/3/4 Riders): 30%/60%/120%/400% → 15%/30%/100%/400% (-50%/-50%/-17%/0%) ▼
The Rider Trait pays out too much at low counts. We’re adjusting the buff given by the tiles to reduce the early power spike.
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team