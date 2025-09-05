Big things are brewing in Merge Tactics, and we’re excited to share what’s coming your way over the next few seasons!

Starsteel Reset

The very first Starsteel reset (Merge Tactics Trophies) is almost here, bringing a new season of Merge Tactics with it! That means the current season is wrapping up, making room for a brand-new cycle of rewards and strategies.

Don’t worry—you’ve still got time to climb the ladder and snag those last wins before the reset. Looking ahead, Merge Tactics seasons will each run for about a month, kicking off during the week before a new Clash Royale season begins. Exact dates are still under wraps, but you’ll know when it’s time!

Rulers

Royale King isn’t going anywhere! He’ll keep ruling over the board, and his Cards will still be available to collect on Starsteel Road. But Spirit Empress will be flying aside as the new season begins, opening the gates for some fresh faces. But fear not—if Spirit Empress is already in your Collection, you’ll still be able to use her. If you haven’t unlocked her yet, make sure you push Starsteel Road and unlock her before next season starts! Though her Cards will no longer be available as rewards, she may return in future seasons. You’ll also have the chance to unlock her through other means, such as buying special cosmetic offers in the Shop.

Two new Rulers are set to step onto the board throughout the coming seasons. We’re keeping their abilities under lock and key for now, but here’s a little something for you: one will be someone completely new and the other, a familiar face returning in a new way—with some mean looks!

What’s Next

The Starsteel reset and new Rulers are just the start! You can also look forward to new Cards, Modifiers, Traits… and Skins! Fresh strategies, fresh styles, and plenty of surprises are waiting in the Arena.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team