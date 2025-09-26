Ready for a reset? Merge Tactics is now a seasonal game mode resetting your Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) and road progress with each monthly update. New Merge Tactics seasons will kick off the week before a new Clash Royale season begins, bringing with it new rewards and new content like Rulers, modifiers, skins, and more!

You’ll also receive a Merge Tactics badge to show off the highest league you’ve reached and display your dedication to the Merge madness!

Next season starts on September 29th, so get ready!

