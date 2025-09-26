MERGE TACTICS UPDATE: OCTOBER 2025
Get ready for new Merge Tactics seasons! With Rulers from across the kingdom, skins that make you stand-out, and more of your favorite characters joining the troop pool, you’ll want to get yourself to Diamond League in no time!
SEASONAL RESET
Ready for a reset? Merge Tactics is now a seasonal game mode resetting your Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) and road progress with each monthly update. New Merge Tactics seasons will kick off the week before a new Clash Royale season begins, bringing with it new rewards and new content like Rulers, modifiers, skins, and more!
You’ll also receive a Merge Tactics badge to show off the highest league you’ve reached and display your dedication to the Merge madness!
Next season starts on September 29th, so get ready!
NEW RULERS & SKINS
These new arrivals are taking over the Arena in October and November, but don’t worry! All Rulers and skins unlocked during previous seasons will remain in your Collection forevermore.
Goblin Queen (October)
Greener Grin: Defeating an enemy troop grants you a 40% chance of spawning a Goblin
Goblin Queen is back! She enjoyed her trip so much last year that she crossed the Emerald Sea to join the other Rulers in the Merge Tactics Arena!
Elixir Loong (November)
Endless Spring: Gain +1 Elixir per turn and +1 team size
All hail the master of Golden Elixir! Elixir Loong has finally emerged from his eternal slumber to battle it out in the Arena! But not ‘til November, he needs time to stretch!
New Skins
In addition to these fearless new Rulers, new Ruler Skins and Confetti (Attack VFX) can be earned by leveling up Rulers with Ruler Cards from Starsteel Road. You can also purchase them from the Shop. This month, our featured skins include the Astral Empress and Malevolent Queen which come with custom confetti to sweeten the deal!
This season, you’ll be able to collect Royale King and Goblin Queen Ruler Cards from Starsteel Road. If you weren’t able to get Spirit Empress from Starsteel Road last season, you can unlock her by buying the Astral Empress skin. Elixir Loong will also be getting a special skin with his release in November: Aqua Loong!
NEW TROOPS & TRAITS
Seven new troops have entered the Merge Tactics Arena, alongside three new Traits! First, let’s meet the rookies!
NEW TROOPS
2-ELIXIR TROOPS
Skeleton Dragons
Undead & Ranger
Splits to create a new Skeleton Dragon after every few attacks
Wizard
Fire & Mage
Throws a fireball at enemies in the area
3-ELIXIR TROOPS
Electro Giant
Electric & Avenger
Summons an electric field around himself, dealing damage and stunning nearby enemies every second
Musketeer
Noble & Blaster
A tanky gunner who pushes 3 enemies back every few hits
4-ELIXIR TROOPS
Baby Dragon
Fire & Blaster
Burps big fireballs that deal damage in a wide area
Electro Wizard
Electric & Mage
Shoots lightning with his hands, stunning multiple enemies every few seconds
Witch
Undead & Avenger
Every few seconds, she summons Skeletons with 50% of her max HP and attack damage
NEW TRAITS
Throwers have been reworked into Blasters, three new Traits have been added, and all Traits will now be activated in groups of 2, 4, or even 6 (with some modifiers). Take a look!
Blasters
Blasters gain +1 Range and extra damage based on distance
2 troops: +10% damage per hex
4 troops: +20% damage per hex
Electric
After 10s, lightning strikes all enemies once and stunned troops 3x
2 troops: Each strike deals 15% max HP damage
Fire
Gain stackable bonus damage upon enemies’ defeat
2 troops: 40%
Mage
Combat Start: Strongest enemy troop is turned into a harmless rabbit for some time
2 troops: 8s
Ability Bars
Never fear, the ability bar is here! The ability bar will fill up as each troop’s special ability gains momentum. The following troops will have ability bars below their health bar:
Bandit
Goblin Machine
Mega Knight
Royal Ghost
Musketeer
Electro Giant
Electro Wizard
Skeleton Dragon
Witch
Changes
So long, Bomber! Bomber has a few personal matters to tend to for now, but you never know, he might be back some day!
Assassin, Avenger, and Ranger Traits can now be activated with 2 or 4 troops in battle.
Executioner: Thrower → Blaster
Spear Goblin: Thrower → Blaster
Bandit: Avenger → Assassin
Valkyrie: Avenger → Juggernaut
P.E.K.K.A: Juggernaut → Avenger
Trait Changes
Clan
Clans no longer heal their teammates with 4 active troops
(4) Heals 60% max HP and gains +60% hit speed
Noble
Frontline Nobles (not any troops) take less damage, while backline Nobles (not any troops) gain bonus damage. New activation stats for 6 troops in certain modifiers
(2) -20%, +20%
(4) -30%, +30%
(6) -45%, +45%
Undead
New activation stats for 6 troops in certain modifiers
(6) Curses 4 enemies, max HP cut by -75%
Ace
All Aces gain +20% Hit Speed at combat start. Your strongest Ace becomes the Captain instead of the strongest Troop with the highest Merge Level
(2) Captain gains +40% bonus damage
(4) Captain gains +60% bonus damage and +50% HP of damage dealt
Brawler
Brawlers gain even more max bonus HP and no longer heal teammates at 4 active troops
(2) +50%
(4) +100%
Rangers
Ranger buffs are now activated at 2 & 4 troops, instead of 3
(2) +10%
(4) +15%
Juggernaut
Juggernauts and allies behind now not only have a Shield, but are also immune to control effects when shielded.
(2) +30% Shield of max HP
(4) +60% Shield of max HP
Assassin
Assassin buffs are now activated at 2 & 4 troops, instead of 3
(2) +25% Critical Chance and Critical Damage
(4) +50% Critical Chance and Critical Damage
Avenger
Avenger buffs are now activated at 2 & 4 troops, instead of 3
(2) +20%
(4) +40%
NEW MODIFIERS
Each new league you reach now adds two new modifiers (instead of three) to the pool with new modifiers added every season!
OCTOBER MODIFIERS
Bronze II
Big Bucks: All Rulers start with +5 Elixir
Legacy: Gain +5 Elixir when a Ruler is knocked out
Bronze III
(NEW!) Elixir Festival: +2 Elixir per round
Champion Star: Start with a random 5-Elixir Troop
Silver I
(NEW!) Endurance Training: All troops gain +40% HP
You’re Mine: You will gain a 1-Star copy of the first enemy Troop you defeat
Silver II
Fighting Fever: Troops gain +100% hit speed for 6s when defeating an enemy
Elixir Collector: Gain an Elixir Collector that generates 2 Elixir per round which will be stored until you decide to sell
Silver III
(NEW!) Last Stand: The last troop standing gains +200% damage
Echo Bench: Every round, gain a 1-Star copy of the troops in your right-most Bench slot
Gold I
(NEW!) Chaos Chaos: When troops merge, they become a random troop of +1 Elixir (Once per round)
(NEW!) Master Arena: Troops gain +100% HP and +50% damage if they stay on the same tile from round to round
Gold II
Promotion: Each round, the troop in your right-most Bench slot transforms into a random troop that costs +1 Elixir
Trait Dummy: Start with a Dummy that has 2 random Traits
Gold III
(NEW!) Ultimate Origins: Start with a Dummy with Undead and Noble Traits
Ascension: At the end of Round 3, the troop in your right-most Bench slot becomes a 3-Star powerhouse
Diamond
(NEW!) Coaching: Benched troops gain +100% damage and +50% HP next round
(NEW!) Monster Drink: Combat Start: Lowest HP troop gets bigger and gains +200% HP and +100% damage
NEW MODIFIERS COMING IN NOVEMBER!
Swift Tile: A special tile appears on the board giving its troop +100% bonus hit speed
One Punch: Every troops' first attack in each round deals +300% damage
Mystery Shop: Shop's right-most troop will always cost 3 Elixir, but be a mystery until bought
Devil Snap: Troop in the right-most bench slot will be auto-sold for x2 Elixir and removed from the game (Once per game)
CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS
When spectating, enemy troops will stay on the top side of the screen as if you are about to battle them, so you get the exact enemy troop positions instead of a mirrored version
Troops in the Shop are now in random order and no longer rank from lowest to highest Elixir
Benched troops won’t be auto-deployed if your team size is below the max number of troops at combat start
You can now see how many Benched troops your opponent has, so an empty Bench means it's really empty! But opponents’ Benched troops will still be hidden to keep you on your toes!
More detailed polishes for the Battle Phase transition such as noticeable countdown timer for the last 5 seconds of the Deploy Phase and Frenzy Time visual hint
UX/UI polishes such as the player panel at the top of the battle screen, troop selling, Elixir hints, and battle-end results
Battle-end UI becomes toggleable and many icons are clickable to see more details
More Ruler animations on some UIs
Elixir Collector from the modifier can now be sold by tapping the “Sell” button on its details’ page
Keep an eye on our socials for more new and exciting content coming up! We're always eager to hear your feedback, so let us know what you think about all the changes, new content, and what you’d like to see next!
Keep rulin' and merge on,
The Clash Royale Team