Available in rarities ranging from 2-Star to 5-Star, this chest lets you choose not only between cards, but also from a selection of resources and cosmetics. Each rarity has its own reward pool, with different rewards and quantities depending on the chest's rarity and level:

2-Star : Common, Rare, and Epic Cards, Epic Tower Troops, Gold, Gems, and Battle Banners

3-Star : Cards of all rarities, Epic and Legendary Tower Troops, Gold, Gems, and Emotes

4- & 5-Star: Cards of all rarities, Wild Cards of all rarities, Epic and Legendary Tower Troops, Evolution Shards, Gems, and Tower Skins

You can find the Choice Chest as the first reward in your Daily Battle Rewards.

While the Choice Chest is exclusive to this season, it may return in future seasons or events.

Want to know more about how Choice Chests and their rewards work? Check out the All About Drop Rates article!

GAME MODE

C.H.A.O.S: July 6 – August 3

C.H.A.O.S is back with new visuals, cards, and modifiers! Expect weekly twists as 15 troops are joining the pool for the first time, while others rotate out.

Every Monday during the first three weeks of the season, cards will rotate out to make room for new arrivals. The Card Pool will remain at 50 cards throughout the season.

Troops like Ronin, Electro Giant, Three Musketeers, and many more have entered their C.H.A.O.S arc and are ready to wreak havoc in the Arena.

While some of the troops have kept their modifiers, others received fresh abilities that are sure to shake things up.

And, to top it all off, a Competitive League awaits at the end of the season.

Oh, and there's another S.U.P.E.R S.E.C.R.E.T Badge to collect! Good luck finding it... You're gonna need it.

ALBUM EVENT

The Wandering Warrior

Ronin arrived in the Arena with more than just impressive swordsmanship skills. He also has a story to tell!

Ronin’s Album Event follows his journey to becoming the greatest swordsman in the Arena.

Like previous Album Events: collect Snippets, complete scenes, and unlock rewards. Complete the full album to uncover Ronin's legendary journey and earn 15x Ronin Cards, plus 2 themed cosmetics!

Snippets come in different types and rarities, with some belonging to specific Scenes and others being harder to find.

Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and you can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 3 per day), through events, or in the Shop.

If you get a Snippet you already own, it will be counted as a Duplicate! You can exchange 6 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which guarantees you a new Snippet.

Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.

Snippet Duplicates Common 3 Rare 3 Epic 4 Legendary 4

Any extra Snippets you collect after you complete the Album will convert into bonus rewards.

This event is available from Arena 3.

GLOBAL TOURNAMENT

Bare Bones

No Evolutions, no Heroes, no Champions. Just you, your deck, and the skills you’ve mastered.



