The Cards affected are Hunter, Ram Rider, Goblin Machine, Firecracker, Firecracker Evolution, Goblin Giant, and Goblin Giant Evolution.

The enchantment's damage bonus is now divided among projectiles, preventing Firecracker and Hunter from obliterating your Troops.

Additionally, attached Troops will no longer receive a damage bonus. This change affects Ram Rider's Rider, Goblin Machine's Rocket, and Goblin Giant's Spear Goblins.