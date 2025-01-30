During the maintenance on January 30, we introduced a couple of balance changes, including a change to how Rune Giant interacts with different Troops and a correction to P.E.K.K.A Evolution.
Rune Giant
Rune Giant's enchantment now works differently when interacting with some Cards.
The Cards affected are Hunter, Ram Rider, Goblin Machine, Firecracker, Firecracker Evolution, Goblin Giant, and Goblin Giant Evolution.
The enchantment's damage bonus is now divided among projectiles, preventing Firecracker and Hunter from obliterating your Troops.
Additionally, attached Troops will no longer receive a damage bonus. This change affects Ram Rider's Rider, Goblin Machine's Rocket, and Goblin Giant's Spear Goblins.
P.E.K.K.A Evolution
The Heal per death values for P.E.K.K.A Evolution have been corrected.
The healing level now aligns with the announcement from the previous balance change.
Healing Values at Level 11:
Small Troops (<990 HP): 282 → 142 (-50%)
Medium Troops (991-1989 HP): 282 → 282 (0%)
Large Troops (>1990 HP): 282 → 565 (100%)
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team