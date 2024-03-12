12 Mar 2024
Blog – Events
The annual Game Developers Conference is around the corner. Over 50 Supercellians are attending from all our offices. Come spot the colorful hoodies and listen to a talk by two Franks!
20 Mar 2023
Supercellians were in town for the Game Developers Conference.
21 Mar 2022
Three domains, three Supercellians, three highly anticipated presentations
18 Apr 2019
Games First is our annual event we’ve been organizing since 2013 to bring together the local game developer scene to celebrate their craft and passion for the game.
22 Mar 2019
This year we had three supercellians give talks at GDC in San Francisco while a whole big bunch of us participated to the conference