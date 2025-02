Effective Date: 20th November, 2018

The Brawl Stars Animated Emojis are run on your device, and no personal data is sent to Supercell. Supercell doesn’t collect, process or otherwise access your face data or other personal data on your device when you enjoy the Animated Emojis.

If you play Brawl Stars or contact our support to ask questions, our general Privacy Policy applies, which you can view here: https://supercell.com/en/privacy-policy/

- Your friends at Supercell