Why You Might Love It Here

We default to trust

Supercell is made up of small, independent teams trusted to work together in pursuit of our dream: to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever. Each team has the freedom to pursue this dream as they see fit. It’s up to them to decide what is best for Supercell, and for our players. We trust each other, even when we disagree.

To make six games, we’ve killed over a dozen, like Smash Land, Rush Wars and Hay Day Pop. In the end, only our game teams can make the decision to launch or shut down their project.

We encourage people to use their talents where they have the most impact. As well as helping us remain small, it means you may have the opportunity to work on a project you weren't originally hired for. Of course you'll always be consulted first and play an active part in the decision (and likely even moving your own desk).

Your colleagues will trust you to do what makes sense and what is right for Supercell.