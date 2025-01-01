We create games that are played for years and remembered forever.
We believe games have the power to bring people around the world together and closer to each other. We work to create new, innovative, memorable experiences no one has played before. This is why we try to design games that excite wide and diverse player communities as well as to expand the audience for otherwise smaller “niche” game concepts.
If you love to think, talk, play and make games, Supercell is the place for you. We’ve built a company of proactive and independent teams with the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games and the company at large.
“As I reflect, I realise that being a minority has never deterred me from my work. Something that perhaps speaks on the kind of progressive work culture Supercell has had from the beginning. Even though we are still working towards being a diverse company, your skills, talents and work matter more.“read more
“What I enjoy about Supercell is being truly responsible for my work and putting out quality games together with a great team that also gives their best. I feel respected and trusted. The acknowledgement of the importance of work-life balance creates opportunities for fun times with really good colleagues.“read more
“I like being able to decide what to work on with my team and then just do it without having to seek approval or permission from anyone else. Everyone in the company plays at least one of our games passionately. The best players of a certain game might work in marketing or finance instead of a game team.“
“Congratulations, you clicked/tapped the arrow that took you to this page of this carousel webpage element. Working in recruitment, I have no choice but to tell you that Supercell is the workplace of your dreams. It's almost an illusion of how close to ideal this place is as a work environment. If you're not die-hardly adamant about being an actual entrepreneur or freelancer, this is the second best thing for you to do.“
Our global teams are home to individuals from over 40 nationalities. We believe in transparency, open communication and spending time with one another. While all teams have their own unique traits, it’s the underlying culture, shared values and love for games that keep us together.
Our hiring process is designed to let you showcase your skills and get an understanding of what working with us would be like.
We'll make your relocation as smooth as possible! Start by picturing yourself in Helsinki or Shanghai: