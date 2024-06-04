Supercell logo

Level Up Blogs

Blog Posts
Show All News
CareersCreatorsEsportsEventsGamesGood StuffIlkka’s Long TextsLevel Up
Announcements
Brawl StarsClash of ClansHay DayPeopleSquad BustersSupercell
article image

4 Jun 2024

Blog – Level Up

Level Up Wrap Up

Our journey with Supercell's Level Up Program is drawing to the end and it's time to look back and share some insights and learn from it. Level Up is a program designed to offer aspiring game developers a chance to experience game development the Supercell way, with nearly no limitations.

article image

15 Aug 2023

Blog – Level Up

Level Up Shanghai – Apply Now!

We are thrilled to announce our program Level Up is back! After the first program in Helsinki Finland, this time we will move to Shanghai China!

article image

29 Jun 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Level: Rustpunk Rascals, and what we learned while doing it!

We have been working hard on our playable for the past half a year. Now that our time here is nearing its end, we can finally tell you a bit about our project, Rustpunk Rascals. We also wanted to share some of our learnings and experiences from the Level Up program.

article image

20 Jun 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Four: How to Become a Game Developer

Working in the games industry is a dream for many people – it certainly was, and still is, for us. Even though we are at the beginning of our careers, we wanted to share how we ended up here. We hope that describing our paths could be helpful for some of you with similar curiosity or ambitions.

article image

11 May 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Three: Brainstorming 101 – From Idea Juice to the Best Possible Game Design

When we began to make our current game project, everything started with a brainstorming session. This is the first big step in the game development process at Supercell, and the teams here go about it in a way that is true to our values. When brainstorming, it is essential to remember that we should not be too critical of the ideas that we present, and the brainstormers should not overthink too much.

article image

24 Mar 2022

Blog – Level Up

Final Two: Freedom and Responsibility

Welcome to Level Two! Now that we have been here for over two months, we want to check back in at the next level to give you some more ideas about what it is like to be part of a team at Supercell.

12Next

Interested in working with us?

See all positions