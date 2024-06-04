Level Up Blogs

4 Jun 2024
Blog – Level Up
Our journey with Supercell's Level Up Program is drawing to the end and it's time to look back and share some insights and learn from it. Level Up is a program designed to offer aspiring game developers a chance to experience game development the Supercell way, with nearly no limitations.
29 Jun 2022
Blog – Level Up
We have been working hard on our playable for the past half a year. Now that our time here is nearing its end, we can finally tell you a bit about our project, Rustpunk Rascals. We also wanted to share some of our learnings and experiences from the Level Up program.
20 Jun 2022
Blog – Level Up
Working in the games industry is a dream for many people – it certainly was, and still is, for us. Even though we are at the beginning of our careers, we wanted to share how we ended up here. We hope that describing our paths could be helpful for some of you with similar curiosity or ambitions.
11 May 2022
Blog – Level Up
When we began to make our current game project, everything started with a brainstorming session. This is the first big step in the game development process at Supercell, and the teams here go about it in a way that is true to our values. When brainstorming, it is essential to remember that we should not be too critical of the ideas that we present, and the brainstormers should not overthink too much.