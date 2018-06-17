From architecture to archipelago, there’s much to explore.
If you like the idea of living in one of the cleanest and safest places on Earth with free world-class education, Finland might just be for you. Oh, and people are really happy, too. While Finnish is notoriously one of the most difficult languages in the world, worry not as pretty much everyone speaks English.
Game Artist
Originally from the US
"I love how easy everything is and how everything works as it's supposed to. It’s quiet and clean with very little to complain about. Helsinki has a bunch of cool “secret” local things that you kinda need to discover for yourself."
Community Manager
EX-Londoner
"My commute is a 10-minute walk in the bright sun and clean Helsinki air – which beats sniffing someone's armpit for 45 minutes on a train!"