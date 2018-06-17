Supercell logo

Living in Helsinki

From architecture to archipelago, there’s much to explore.

Could you see yourself living here?

Photo: Kuvatoimisto Kuvio Oy / Helsinki Marketing
Walkable
Getting around is enjoyable and easy. You can walk the width of downtown in half an hour, and easily hop on a bicycle for longer distances. Parks and the sea are never far.
Food
“Finnish cuisine” may be an oxymoron, but the notion is outdated – the local food scene is on the up and up. Exciting new spots keep popping up, and markets are full of quality produce.
Photo: Eetu Ahanen / Helsinki Marketing
Ease of Living
Short commutes and a well-functioning society means you won’t be wasting your downtime in traffic or running pointless errands.
Photo: Julia Kivelä / Helsinki Marketing
Nature
While offering all the urban elements of a big city, Helsinki is surrounded by abundant nature and accessible coastline with outdoor activities available all year round.
Photo: Jussi Hellsten / Helsinki Marketing
Seasonality
The winters are long, but nothing beats the feeling of the Spring sunshine warmth. With four distinct seasons you can revisit your favourite places and experience them in a new way.
Photo: Silja Minkkinen
Gamedev Culture
Finland has a rich tech and game development history. No wonder we’re home to a vibrant community of gamers and gaming events characterized by cooperation and camaraderie.

If you like the idea of living in one of the cleanest and safest places on Earth with free world-class education, Finland might just be for you. Oh, and people are really happy, too. While Finnish is notoriously one of the most difficult languages in the world, worry not as pretty much everyone speaks English.

Andrew Gordon

John Cipriani

Game Artist

Originally from the US

"I love how easy everything is and how everything works as it's supposed to. It’s quiet and clean with very little to complain about. Helsinki has a bunch of cool “secret” local things that you kinda need to discover for yourself."

Drew Haycock

Drew Haycock

Community Manager

EX-Londoner

"My commute is a 10-minute walk in the bright sun and clean Helsinki air – which beats sniffing someone's armpit for 45 minutes on a train!"

