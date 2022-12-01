Thanks for your interest in safe and fair play!

We consider providing a fair and secure gameplay environment a top priority. In pursuing that goal, we do not tolerate cheating or abusive behavior. We expect our players to play fairly and by the rules of the game at all times.

Misconduct with any of the practices listed below or our Terms of Service, will lead to penalties such as, including but not limited to, revoked in-game currency, temporary game suspension and permanent game account closure.

Help us create a great gaming environment, and safeguard your account and device by keeping the following in mind while playing:

CLASH WITH RESPECT!

DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOUR

We're all here to enjoy games together. Sometimes that can mean arguing with friends over lost battles or derbies. That's fine, but being abusive towards others drains the fun from the game.

When engaging in any kind of in-game communication, we kindly ask that you are respectful of others. This also applies to the language used in your team's name and description (whether it's a Club, Clan, Task Force or Neighbourhood).

Here are a few examples of that we consider inappropriate:

Hate speech, racism and other discriminatory language Obscene or sexually explicit banter Threats or harassment Excessive swearing Bullying



Report! If you encounter another player misbehaving towards yourself or others, please let us know by using the report button inside the chat. Reports are reviewed by our trained moderators who will take appropriate action.



Consequences of misconduct: Disruptive behavior can lead to temporary and even permanent game account closure. Making false reports just to get someone banned can lead to the same.



DON'T BE A CHEAT!

USE OF THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE

Third party software consists of unapproved apps that manipulate gameplay. By altering game functionality, third party software aims to provide unfair advantages while putting your account and privacy at risk.

Third party software includes:

Hacks, "mods", or programs that unfairly alter game functionality "Bots", or gameplay automation services or scripts Any other programs that aim to modify or provide unearned progress

Consequences of misconduct: Trying to gain an unfair advantage by using prohibited 3rd party software will result in a permanent ban for any offending account(s).



LEAVE STEALING TO THE GOBLINS!

UNAUTHORIZED GEM BUYING/SELLING

Certain websites and individuals might offer cheaper gems/diamonds. Don't be fooled - it's a scam.

Such services request private login data (such as your Supercell, ID, Apple ID, Google Play credentials, etc) in order to access your game account. These vendors will gain access to your account and oftentimes, hijack the account and try selling it to other players.

IMPORTANT: If you release your private information/credentials to 3rd parties, you're permanently placing your game and financial/online security in a high-risk situation.



Consequences of misconduct: Purchasing gems or diamonds from 3rd party vendors can lead to revoked in-app currency and can even get your account permanently banned.

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE!

BUYING, SELLING AND SHARING GAME ACCOUNTS

Selling, buying, sharing or giving game accounts to other players is against our Terms of Service and never endorsed by Supercell.



Account sales involve advertising advanced game accounts, and luring players eager to progress with tantalizing and unrealistic promises.

The risks surrounding account sales are:

The seller may take your money and never give you the account You cannot be sure that the seller won't continue using the account They may be selling the same account to multiple people The account status is unknown; it could already be poised for permanent ban The account will never be secure; Supercell cannot provide support for compromised accounts If you choose to spend money on the account, it is still in danger of permanent closure due to breach of our ToS

Help stop this nasty practice by refusing to sell your account, and reporting those who do!

Note: Also sharing an account between multiple players in order to gain competitive advantages is against our ToS.

Consequences of misconduct: We cannot guarantee the security of any account that has been passed from one player to another; we reserve the right to permanently ban any account that has been transferred between players.

OTHER UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR

Supercell Staff impersonation Phishing other players' accounts Refund abuse Knowingly exploiting a bug Messing with Matchmaking Match fixing Encouraging others to break the rules Asking for or providing personal contact information Misuse of in-game chat for Advertising, Spamming & Scamming Political statements of affiliation, support, or opposition

The rules of our Safe and Fair Play policy (Code of Conduct) apply across all Supercell games - Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans and Hay Day. “I didn’t know…” is not a valid excuse. We’re all here to have fun and enjoy the game!

HOW WE ENFORCE FAIR PLAY

Whenever we can, we aim to prevent cheating and disruptive behaviour in our games e.g. we implemented systems that proactively prevent players from using inappropriate language and/or 3rd party software. Where we cannot implement preventative methods, we use a mix of automated and manual review systems. To achieve a fair playing field for every player, we aim to enforce all rules equally to everyone. While much of our systems are automated, we also employ trained moderators who focus on leaderboards, tournament participants and community sourced reports. If you feel like you have received an unjustified penalty, please contact support and we will review your case.

SUPERCELL STANDS UP TO BULLYING

We want players to enjoy our games in a safe environment. So we joined The Royal Foundation's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, set up by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, in May 2016. The Taskforce brought together some of the world's most recognisable names in media and tech, as well as children's charities and parents, to work alongside a panel of young people to create a safer and more supportive life online.

Together, the Taskforce has launched a youth-led, anti-bullying code of conduct for the internet - 'Stop, Speak, Support'. You can read more about it here.

Bullying has no innocent bystanders, and all people online should feel able to look out for their friends, to stop the bullies, to speak out and to get support.

The Taskforce members include: The Anti-Bullying Alliance; Apple; BT; The Diana Award; EE; Facebook; Google; Internet Matters; NSPCC; O2; Sky; Snapchat; Supercell; TalkTalk; Twitter; Vodafone and Virgin Media.

SUPERCELL IS MEMBER OF THE FAIR PLAY ALLIANCE

As part of our commitment to Fair Play, we are a Steering Committee member of the Fair Play Alliance. We believe that in order to drive lasting change the industry needs to come together, share research and best practices on how to foster fair play in online games. We are committed to developing quality games and believe that fair play and healthy communities have to be at the core of game design.