Andrew Gordon Game Designer

"It wasn’t until I joined Supercell here in Shanghai that I realized how small the company really is, and how fast that makes us. We get things done together. It's a simple answer, because at Supercell the objectives are clear and the trust is absolute, so there is very little that gets in the way of making games.

Having been a part of a large organisation before, I was used to feeling anonymous, but here I felt genuinely welcomed and trusted from day one. What continues to impress me is the depth of talent in every team.

The best thing about Shanghai for me are the people – hands down some of the kindest people I’ve met."