From Our Partners

Internet Matters

Internet Matters is a not-for-profit organisation that has a simple purpose – to empower parents and carers to keep children safe in the digital world.

The Fair Play Alliance

A forum for gaming professionals and companies to work together to develop and share best practices in encouraging healthy communities and awesome player interactions in online gaming. Supercell is a Steering Committee member of the Fair Play Alliance.

hundred.org

Finnish based, not-for-profit, HundrED, discovers, researches and shares inspiring innovations in K12 education. Their goal is to help improve education and foster a movement through encouraging valuable, impactful & scalable innovations to spread across the world.

Supercell Youth Board

In partnership with The Diana Award, a respected and trusted youth charity, we aim to help young people, parents and teachers understand the impact that online communications through gaming platforms can have on themselves and others.

