What to expect when becoming part of our team.
We believe in fostering a culture of independence and trust. One way that we do this at Supercell is by staying small as it minimizes the amount of bureaucracy and processes while maximizing room for innovation. Our teams are nimble, experimenting with new features and failing smarter to maximize learning. We are constantly looking for proactive doers who strive in this environment to create the best games.
Our focus is on ensuring potential hires are a great fit. We also want to give you a clear understanding of what it would be like to work here. You’ll get to meet many people during the process and get interviewed across several different teams.
We truly appreciate you taking the step of, and time to, apply to work at Supercell. We hope this is the right opportunity for you!
We do – every now and then! Keep your eyes open, and for the time being check out atalent.fi. You might also fancy reading about the Level Up program.
Moving your life over to a new country can be daunting, but you won’t be doing it yourself! Our Relocation Team is here to help smooth the way for you and any loved ones who will be coming with you – be it family members or your beloved pets.
And if you do bring loved ones with you, we will also do our best to help them find their place in the new city as you settle into your new role. As well as offering language classes, yoga, and fun activities such as sushi-making, our spouse network is made up of locals and expats and is a great source of information and support.
Before you start we'll send you a lite info package so you'll know what to expect during your first few days. You'll also be given a buddy (sometimes two!) who can show you the ropes and answer important questions, like where we eat lunch. Later, you'll join one of our monthly onboarding sessions where all our new hires from around the globe come to Helsinki to meet the teams. You'll have a chance to not only hear what each team does, but how they do it in the unique Supercell way. And before the week is done, we'll take your mugshot and happily add your photo to our Polaroid wall.