Do be mindful that criminals are clever and they may use domains with subtle changes designed to look like our domains. Please make sure no goblin has changed an l to an 1 or done other similar evil tricks!
superce11.com, superceil.com, or superceli.com. Did you spot the differences? Great! But please be mindful out there.
supercell.com
seeurlpcl.com
supercellid.com
supercellstore.com
supercellgames.com
supercellcreators.com
creators.supercell.com
support.supercell.com
esports.supercell.com
make.supercell.com
accounts.supercell.com
store.supercell.com
id.supercell.com
gamesfirsthelsinki.com
Game related domains:
clashroyale.com
brawlstars.com
clash.com
clashofclans.com
boombeach.com
hayday.com
haydaygame.com
clashmini.com
squadbusters.com
mo.co
For our recruitment purposes you might receive emails from the following addresses:
jobs.supercell.com
mail.recuitee.com
supercell.recruitee.com
While other emails you may receive from us are sent from:
noreply@id.supercell.com
no-reply@news.supercell.com
Also as a Public Service Announcement, some resources to better stay safe out there:
https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/information-for/individuals-families#section_2
https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/news/4-things-you-can-do-keep-yourself-cyber-safe
Supercell is not associated with the above organizations and not responsible for the information provided in the links.