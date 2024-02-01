Do be mindful that criminals are clever and they may use domains with subtle changes designed to look like our domains. Please make sure no goblin has changed an l to an 1 or done other similar evil tricks!

superce11.com, superceil.com, or superceli.com. Did you spot the differences? Great! But please be mindful out there.

supercell.com

seeurlpcl.com

supercellid.com

supercellstore.com

supercellgames.com



supercellcreators.com

creators.supercell.com

support.supercell.com

esports.supercell.com

make.supercell.com



accounts.supercell.com

store.supercell.com

id.supercell.com



gamesfirsthelsinki.com



Game related domains:

clashroyale.com

brawlstars.com

clash.com

clashofclans.com

boombeach.com

hayday.com

haydaygame.com

clashmini.com

squadbusters.com

mo.co



For our recruitment purposes you might receive emails from the following addresses:

jobs.supercell.com

mail.recuitee.com

supercell.recruitee.com

While other emails you may receive from us are sent from:

noreply@id.supercell.com

no-reply@news.supercell.com

Also as a Public Service Announcement, some resources to better stay safe out there:

https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/information-for/individuals-families#section_2

https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/news/4-things-you-can-do-keep-yourself-cyber-safe



Supercell is not associated with the above organizations and not responsible for the information provided in the links.