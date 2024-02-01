Supercell logo

    Do be mindful that criminals are clever and they may use domains with subtle changes designed to look like our domains. Please make sure no goblin has changed an l to an 1 or done other similar evil tricks!

    superce11.com, superceil.com, or superceli.com. Did you spot the differences? Great! But please be mindful out there.

    supercell.com
    seeurlpcl.com
    supercellid.com
    supercellstore.com
    supercellgames.com

    supercellcreators.com
    creators.supercell.com
    support.supercell.com
    esports.supercell.com
    make.supercell.com

    accounts.supercell.com
    store.supercell.com
    id.supercell.com

    gamesfirsthelsinki.com

    Game related domains:

    clashroyale.com
    brawlstars.com
    clash.com
    clashofclans.com
    boombeach.com
    hayday.com
    haydaygame.com
    clashmini.com
    squadbusters.com
    mo.co

    For our recruitment purposes you might receive emails from the following addresses:

    jobs.supercell.com
    mail.recuitee.com
    supercell.recruitee.com

    While other emails you may receive from us are sent from:

    noreply@id.supercell.com
    no-reply@news.supercell.com

    Also as a Public Service Announcement, some resources to better stay safe out there:

    https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/information-for/individuals-families#section_2
    https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/news/4-things-you-can-do-keep-yourself-cyber-safe

    Supercell is not associated with the above organizations and not responsible for the information provided in the links.