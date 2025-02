3V3 AND BATTLE ROYALE

Time to BRAWL! Team up with your friends and get ready for epic multiplayer MAYHEM! Brawl Stars is the newest game from the makers of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. Jump into your favorite game mode and play quick matches with your friends. Shoot 'em up, blow 'em up, punch 'em out and win the BRAWL.