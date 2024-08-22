That led us to a search for outstanding and ambitious dev teams – fully formed or nearly so – outside of Supercell, in any geographical location, that we trusted in. For many of these top teams, relocating isn’t feasible, and they may already have their own, strong company identity that they hold dear. We realised that, through investments we could give these teams the support and resources that they need, and we could do so without sacrificing their independence to choose what kind of games to make and how to make them.

We’ve been very lucky throughout our own history to have had investors who did a similar thing for us – from a range of VC’s and individuals in the early days to Softbank and more recently Tencent. Our success would not have been possible if our investors hadn’t believed in what we were trying to do and trusted us to deliver it independently, as one further step on our mission to make games for everyone, that are played for years and remembered forever.