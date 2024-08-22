Looking for the best teams around the globe.
Since Supercell was first founded back in 2010 our vision has been to build the very best teams in the world at making games, give them the resources and support they need, and then get out of their way. For a long time the only way we kept doing this was by hiring people to come and work with us here in Helsinki. At one point, however, we started to think how we could expand this concept.
That led us to a search for outstanding and ambitious dev teams – fully formed or nearly so – outside of Supercell, in any geographical location, that we trusted in. For many of these top teams, relocating isn’t feasible, and they may already have their own, strong company identity that they hold dear. We realised that, through investments we could give these teams the support and resources that they need, and we could do so without sacrificing their independence to choose what kind of games to make and how to make them.
We’ve been very lucky throughout our own history to have had investors who did a similar thing for us – from a range of VC’s and individuals in the early days to Softbank and more recently Tencent. Our success would not have been possible if our investors hadn’t believed in what we were trying to do and trusted us to deliver it independently, as one further step on our mission to make games for everyone, that are played for years and remembered forever.
What we’re looking for are ambitious teams who share our passion and commitment for games – people who want to make truly great games that are played by millions of people for years to come, not just turn a quick profit. Moreover, we like to invest in teams who want to do more than just make a great game – teams who are committed to building a game studio and understand the various aspects that you need to master to operate a successful game studio.
Great games can come from anywhere and anyone, so we’re not looking for teams that look and sound exactly like us. So far we’ve invested in teams of many different backgrounds, sizes and locations; teams who have worked on a huge variety of games and platforms.
We want to have long-term relationships with all of the teams we invest in. We’re not looking to ‘cash out’ as soon as possible, but rather to develop partnerships that will last for years and years.
Each relationship between Supercell and our investees is unique. The exact shape and scope of the relationship is down to the investees themselves. We invest in teams because we believe in them and in what they want to do. If their plans require tapping into Supercell’s strengths and areas of expertise then we’re happy to help, but the extent of our involvement is up to them. At the same time, our investees often have experience and skills that teams at Supercell don’t, so oftentimes the learning flows in both directions.
Appcharge is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for mobile games - built for game makers, by game makers.
At Bitmagic, we believe that everyone has the potential to be a game creator. Our mission is to democratize game creation by breaking down barriers and providing a seamless, no-code platform that transforms your imagination into playable adventures.
Bunch brings people together through the games they love, when they are physically apart. It allows people to group video chat while playing their favorite multiplayer games with friends.
We believe in making video games that stand the test of time and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. And that leads to experiences that will be remembered and cherished for years.
We are focused on building massively-multiplayer “societal games” that are less focused on pure combat and instead encourage social interaction and cooperation between players. We aim to rekindle the social spirit of massively multiplayer games and foster creative collaboration in our virtual worlds.
We make real-time multiplayer games. Our belief is that platform and hardware shouldn’t limit access to any form of social activity. We see a ubiquitous gaming future and hope to be making our games available on as many platforms and hardware as possible.
Future Run aims to redefine competitive gaming, drawing inspiration from legendary games of the past. Our experienced team is focused on real-time competitive games, combining solid core gameplay with strategic management.
We are a seasoned team of industry experts committed to developing innovative games that captivate players endlessly with the latest technology.
Formerly known as Frogmind, we are a game technology platform company with a mission to empower everyone to become a game maker through simple, fun and free creation tools on mobile devices.
Klang is an entertainment studio exploring the future of humanity through various forms of media. We aim to present deep, meaningful subjects in a way that's captivating, easy-to-digest, and entertaining for all ages.
Metacore is the game company where players are the closest thing to a boss. That means our dream is to make our players’ dreams come true.
We are industry veterans building the next generation of crypto games.
Our vision is to be Barcelona’s premier video game studio and create a game that players will cherish for decades.
Phantom Gamelabs is a Finnish mobile game developer specializing in co-op at the core Action RPGs. We are creating the ideal workplace for developers with a curious and experimental mindset, dedicated to doing their best work yet.
We are crafting the next-gen engine for player insights.
Our mission is to create deeply immersive adventures that inspire optimism and delight for millions of players. We want our games to encourage cooperation and problem solving. And, we want our craft to be a platform for positive change in our world.
We founded Trailmix with the mission to combine great storytelling with the best in free-to-play mobile gaming and create a third space for our players through an empowering working environment.
Our goal to create something truly remarkable and long lasting. We have a strong passion for mid-core/core action and racing games and plan to reach like minded gamers on every platform.