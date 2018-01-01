Helsinki

Game Studio and HQ

It’s a poorly kept secret that Supercell’s first office was a snug 35m2 room that had to fit 15 people, their laptops and a coffee-maker. Eventually the CEO moved his desk (a cardboard box at the time) out into the hallway to free up some space. In 2021, after outgrowing a number of locations around Helsinki, we opened our own, custom-designed office on the seafront, just South of the city center.

The Helsinki office is home to over 450 passionate professionals from various backgrounds and walks of life. Arounds two thirds of us are directly involved with making games. In addition to five live teams, we have numerous new game teams prototyping and developing future titles. We mostly stick to speaking in English for work, but you’ll hear chatter in languages from all over the world around the office. Also, we are lucky as the options for office coffee are numerous!

Every week starts with a company breakfast while on Fridays we get together for an all-hands gathering to share game updates and company news. This often gives way to refreshments, play sessions and casual conversations.