Senior Community Manager, Clash Royale

We are looking for an experienced Community Manager who shares our passion for Supercell games. You have the ability to work independently without a lot of guidance and support: you see what needs to be done and you make it happen.
As part of the Community team in Helsinki, your focus is to communicate with players around the globe. You are the face (and voice) of the game team and an advocate for our players within the team and the company. You create daily content, engage with content creators and members of the community as well as external partners. As a member of the game team, you act as the bridge between millions of players and the team who creates the magic.
Supercell’s goal is to build games that players will love for years and years. As players ourselves, working on a game with millions of fellow players is both extremely exciting and challenging. We have small, dynamic and agile teams with a strong focus on fun and long-term goals. It is a very collaborative and open environment with loads of independence, flexibility and trust - which allows us to push our games in really interesting directions.
Responsibilities
Requirements
Nice to haves
Excitement and/or experience around Esports
How to apply
Please submit the following documents with your application:
Meet the Team
Watch the blooper made by the Community Managers:
Also, read this little article the Clash of Clans team made for you to learn about their ambitions and how they work as a team.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.