Bug fixes:

● Building attack speed bonus now correctly applies to all buildings, previously the effect was smaller than displayed for slow firing units;

● Fixed building attack speed / life leech bonus being incorrectly shown on enemy buildings when the player has activated it;

● Fixed a case where the battle ends too early if a shielded Headquarters was being attacked by laser type damage only;

● Fixed scores and resource amounts sometimes not being updated in the UI;

● Fixed Mega Crab bonus reward rounding. When players had resource reward statues, displayed rewards differed from those received;

● Fixed battle ending before chopper spawns units if chopper is the last troop;

● Fixes in music loops and transition;

● Fixed crash when rapidly upgrading buildings.

Gameplay and balance changes:



● VP chest timer is increased to 6 hours;

● Streamlined HQ1 - HQ4 progress by unlocking buildings only when they become useful.

UI changes:



● Implemented a new Warships battle HUD, which displays the state of each Engine Room separately. The engines are displayed from left to right as they are situated in the base;

● Removed separate use button for classified items. They can now be used from the speedup popup;

● Unit boost multinode info now shows the stat increase gained from the boost;

● Fixed dark mode cloud color on the edges of the screen;

● Building suggestor UI fixes;

● Changed beam extension statistic to percentage in troop info;

● Melon Bombardier info screen now shows bonus damage from projectile shrapnel;

● Updated loading tips, added one for using creator codes;

● Updated Mech and CryoBombardier texts to include info about stunning and changing targets.

Advertisements:

● Added the possibility to watch an ad for extra rewards when opening the daily chest in the shop;

● Added a beach chest. It allows a player to receive random rewards by watching an ad.