New players, here's some more wisdom to help you become a better Brawler! From those who've been playing over a year now.



Today’s piece of Brawl Wisdom comes from u/xSignificant, who says:

Do NOT chase for a kill! If you’re getting a few shots in you’re in a good position of power. If you chase them when they retreat, you’re leaving that position of power and running towards their teammates who can back them up.

