Brawl Stars – Dec 12

Pixar’s Toy Story Comes to Brawl Stars!

From 12th December to 5th February, Buzz Lightyear will be available to all players for a limited time, with the legendary Space Ranger becoming the first-ever playable character from outside of the Brawl Stars universe.

Brawl Stars – Sep 5

SpongeBob SquarePants Shows up in Brawl Stars for a Special Takeover

The world of Brawl Stars meets Bikini Bottom, with a SpongeBob SquarePants takeover running in-game from September 5th to October 2nd.

Clash of Clans – Nov 25

Town Hall 17 and the Introduction of Minion Prince

The arrival of the village’s latest newcomer, Minion Prince, not only saved fan-favourite event Hammer Jam but now brings the unveiling of the highly speculated in-game update, Town Hall 17

