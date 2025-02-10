Latest Announcements + Game Update Videos + an Asset Library
From 12th December to 5th February, Buzz Lightyear will be available to all players for a limited time, with the legendary Space Ranger becoming the first-ever playable character from outside of the Brawl Stars universe.
The world of Brawl Stars meets Bikini Bottom, with a SpongeBob SquarePants takeover running in-game from September 5th to October 2nd.
You're in luck! We've assembled a small but mighty treasure chest of assets from all our games, Supercell-branded materials and brand guidelines! Click the button below to see if X marks the spot.
Media and press inquiries only: media@supercell.com