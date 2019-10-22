Supercell logo
2019年10月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars

【16時より配信開始！】RAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦 プレイオフ

いよいよ本日のブロスタ日本一が決まります！

16時よりRAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦 プレイオフのライブ配信が開始！

日本最高峰の闘いを見逃すな！！

視聴はこちらから

Video