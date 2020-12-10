Supercell logo
2020年12月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars

今週のブロスタファンアート紹介

今週からクリエイターの方が描いてくれたブロスタのファンアートを、ニュースでもご紹介しています！

ゲーム内では見られない雰囲気や表情などをぜひファンアートで楽しんでください。