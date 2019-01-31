Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2019年1月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars

旧正月イベント！

旧正月イベント

旧正月がやってきました！新登場のスキン、飲茶 ダリル、暗行御史 コルト、獅子舞 ブロックを手に入れましょう。手に入れられなくなる前にね！