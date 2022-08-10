Supercell logo
2022年8月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars

8月10日　メンテナンスのお知らせ

本日、不具合を修正するためのメンテナンスを実施します。

修正内容は下記です。

  • クラブクエストの報酬が一部のプレイヤーに付与されない不具合を修正しました。